Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 1,580 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 1,580 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 1,580 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 49 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 11 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, eight attacks in the Zaporozhye direction and two attacks in the South Donetsk direction. Kiev has also lost up to 1,100 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 600 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, 425 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, 335 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 290 soldiers in the Kherson direction. Additionally, Russian forces prevented Ukraine's attempts to land sabotage groups on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Over 1,580 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD

12:13 GMT 15.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,580 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 49 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 11 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, eight attacks in the Zaporozhye direction and two attacks in the South Donetsk direction.
"The enemy’s losses over the week in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to more than 1,580 military personnel killed and wounded, two tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles and 31 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up to 1,100 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 600 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, 425 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, 335 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 290 soldiers in the Kherson direction.
Russian soldier in special op zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Kiev Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
11 December, 11:43 GMT
Additionally, Russian forces prevented Ukraine's attempts to land sabotage groups on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ministry said.
