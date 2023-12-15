https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/ukraine-loses-over-1580-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week---mod-1115603116.html

Ukraine Loses Over 1,580 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 1,580 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 49 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 11 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, eight attacks in the Zaporozhye direction and two attacks in the South Donetsk direction. Kiev has also lost up to 1,100 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 600 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, 425 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, 335 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction and up to 290 soldiers in the Kherson direction. Additionally, Russian forces prevented Ukraine's attempts to land sabotage groups on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ministry said.

