US Jury Orders Rudy Giuliani to Pay $148Mln for Defaming Georgia Election Workers

A US jury ordered former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to pay a multimillion-dollar fine for defaming a Georgia election worker, Georgia State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling said in a statement.

Sterling said on Friday that the jury ordered Giuliani to pay a total of $148 million to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss. The fine accounts for $75 million in punitive damages, as well as more than $16 million and $20 million each for defamation and emotional distress. Although Giuliani initially indicated he would testify in the case, he ultimately chose against doing so. He told reporters late Friday that he made the decision because he felt as though the presiding judge "was threatening" to hold him in contempt of court.The one-time Trump lawyer told reporters outside the courtroom following the verdict that the fine was "absurd," and emphasized that the decision would be "reversed" once the case is brought before a "fair tribunal."

