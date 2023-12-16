https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/fire-breaks-out-at-oil-refinery-in-iranian-city-of-isfahan--reports-1115619053.html
Fire Breaks Out at Oil Refinery in Iranian City of Isfahan – Reports
Fire Breaks Out at Oil Refinery in Iranian City of Isfahan – Reports
A fire broke out on Saturday morning at a crude oil processing station of an oil refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, Iranian news agency reported.
The fire started at the inlet pipes of the unit, and firefighting teams are currently trying to localize it, the news outlet reported, citing the Crisis Management Authority for Isfahan Province. There has been no reported injuries or fatalities as of yet, the news agency said.
The fire started at the inlet pipes
of the unit, and firefighting teams are currently trying to localize it, the news outlet reported, citing the Crisis Management Authority for Isfahan Province.
There has been no reported injuries or fatalities as of yet, the news agency said.