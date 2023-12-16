German Airlines Demand Compensation of $800,000 From Climate Activists - Reports

International
German flag carrier Lufthansa and its subsidiaries demanded 740,000 euros ($807,000) in compensation from climate activists for cancellations, delays, and changes in flight routes due to their protests at German airports, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday.
The damage from the activists' actions at the airports of Hamburg and Dusseldorf on July 13 was estimated at 400,000 euros and 220,000 euros, respectively, the report said, adding that the activists are asked to pay compensation out of court. Losses from the protest at Berlin airport in November 2022 were estimated at 120,000 euros, the newspaper reported. The report noted that five activists sought the help of lawyers and one filed a lawsuit. German Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the government was already working to tighten penalties for "blocking airports in order to disrupt their operations."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German flag carrier Lufthansa and its subsidiaries demanded 740,000 euros ($807,000) in compensation from climate activists for cancellations, delays, and changes in flight routes due to their protests at German airports, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday.
The damage from the activists' actions at the airports of Hamburg and Dusseldorf on July 13 was estimated at 400,000 euros and 220,000 euros, respectively, the report said, adding that the activists are asked to pay compensation out of court.
Losses from the protest at Berlin airport in November 2022 were estimated at 120,000 euros, the newspaper reported. The report noted that five activists sought the help of lawyers and one filed a lawsuit.
German Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the government was already working to tighten penalties for "blocking airports in order to disrupt their operations."
