https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/hungary-can-veto-real-not-hypothetical-eu-ukraine-talks---hungarian-fm-szijjarto-1115616356.html

Hungary Can Veto Real, Not Hypothetical EU-Ukraine Talks - Hungarian FM Szijjarto

Hungary Can Veto Real, Not Hypothetical EU-Ukraine Talks - Hungarian FM Szijjarto

Hungary will be able to veto accession talks between the EU and Ukraine when they are real and not hypothetical, as now, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

2023-12-16T04:00+0000

2023-12-16T04:00+0000

2023-12-16T04:00+0000

world

europe

peter szijjarto

ukraine

hungary

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102721/05/1027210590_0:0:4317:2428_1920x0_80_0_0_d49d0e18d327de578441272bbf3f3b4d.jpg

He said resorting to veto would be expedient “if, during preparation for real, and not hypothetical, as now, talks, Brussels wants to impose something unfavorable for us.” On Thursday, the European Council decided to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and grant the EU candidate status to Georgia.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who did not vote on this decision at the summit, said the European Commission itself, in recommendations dated November 8, admitted that Ukraine had not yet met three conditions for launching membership talks. Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, shortly after Russia launched its special operation. On June 23, 2022, Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status. The European Commission recommended in November 2023 that the EU open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/lavrov-time-to-realize-deadlock-of-conflict-west-launched-using-ukraine-against-russia-1115602260.html

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto, talks between the eu and ukraine, will ukraine become eu member,