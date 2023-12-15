https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/lavrov-time-to-realize-deadlock-of-conflict-west-launched-using-ukraine-against-russia-1115602260.html

Lavrov: 'Time to Realize Deadlock of Conflict West Launched Using Ukraine Against Russia'

Vladimir Zelensky has clearly failed to meet the expectations of Western countries, thus Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Friday that it is imperative for NATO and the EU to recognize the current impasse in their ongoing conflict with Russia, using the Kiev regime.

Vladimir Zelensky has clearly failed to meet the expectations of Western countries, thus Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Friday that it is imperative for NATO and the EU to recognize the current impasse in their ongoing conflict with Russia, using the Kiev regime.He noted that Moscow hears talk that it is time for NATO and EU countries to cut aid to Ukraine."And this is not just talk. There are already concrete difficulties both in Europe and in the United States to find spare cash to continue backing the Zelensky regime, which has clearly failed to live up to expectations, has clearly failed to play the role of a tool to undermine the security of the Russian Federation, to snuff out our common history, culture, and to eradicate everything Russian on the territory that this regime continues to control," the diplomacy chief added.Lavrov added that the longer the hostilities in Ukraine persist, the more challenging the conditions will become for commencing peace talks. Lavrov reiterated that Russia "has never walked away from negotiations".Joint Security Architecture in EurasiaRussia and Belarus will join forces to build a new security architecture in Europe and Asia without relying on Western countries, Lavrov said on Friday.He added that the actions of the collective West, which among other things triggered the Ukrainian crisis, "have effectively torn down the entire security system in Europe, while the West has completely destroyed the principles of equality and indivisible security."Lavrov also noted that, with NATO expanding toward the western borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, there was no point in seeking a consensus with the West that would ensure regional stability.Lavrov said the diplomats would look at how to foster cooperation and build up trade links between Russia and Belarus, on the one hand, and their partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America, on the other.

