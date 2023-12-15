https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/lavrov-time-to-realize-deadlock-of-conflict-west-launched-using-ukraine-against-russia-1115602260.html
Lavrov: 'Time to Realize Deadlock of Conflict West Launched Using Ukraine Against Russia'
Vladimir Zelensky has clearly failed to meet the expectations of Western countries, thus Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Friday that it is imperative for NATO and the EU to recognize the current impasse in their ongoing conflict with Russia, using the Kiev regime.
"You hear the assessments of clear-headed politicians in NATO and the European Union. Better late than never. It's time for them to realize the complete deadlock of the conflict that they had launched with the hands of the Zelensky regime against the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.

He noted that Moscow hears talk that it is time for NATO and EU countries to cut aid to Ukraine.

"And this is not just talk. There are already concrete difficulties both in Europe and in the United States to find spare cash to continue backing the Zelensky regime, which has clearly failed to live up to expectations, has clearly failed to play the role of a tool to undermine the security of the Russian Federation, to snuff out our common history, culture, and to eradicate everything Russian on the territory that this regime continues to control," the diplomacy chief added.

Lavrov added that the longer the hostilities in Ukraine persist, the more challenging the conditions will become for commencing peace talks. Lavrov reiterated that Russia "has never walked away from negotiations".

Joint Security Architecture in Eurasia

Russia and Belarus will join forces to build a new security architecture in Europe and Asia without relying on Western countries, Lavrov said on Friday.

He added that the actions of the collective West, which among other things triggered the Ukrainian crisis, "have effectively torn down the entire security system in Europe, while the West has completely destroyed the principles of equality and indivisible security."

Lavrov also noted that, with NATO expanding toward the western borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, there was no point in seeking a consensus with the West that would ensure regional stability.

Lavrov said the diplomats would look at how to foster cooperation and build up trade links between Russia and Belarus, on the one hand, and their partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America, on the other.
Lavrov: 'Time to Realize Deadlock of Conflict West Launched Using Ukraine Against Russia'
On Friday, Moscow's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, attended a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries.
Vladimir Zelensky has clearly failed to meet the expectations of Western countries, thus Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized on Friday that it is imperative for NATO and the EU to recognize the current impasse in their ongoing conflict with Russia, using the Kiev regime.
"You hear the assessments of clear-headed politicians in NATO and the European Union. Better late than never. It's time for them to realize the complete deadlock of the conflict that they had launched with the hands of the Zelensky regime against the Russian Federation," Lavrov said.
He noted that Moscow hears talk that it is time for NATO and EU countries to cut aid to Ukraine.
"And this is not just talk. There are already concrete difficulties both in Europe and in the United States to find spare cash to continue backing the Zelensky regime, which has clearly failed to live up to expectations, has clearly failed to play the role of a tool to undermine the security of the Russian Federation, to snuff out our common history, culture, and to eradicate everything Russian on the territory that this regime continues to control," the diplomacy chief added.
Lavrov added that the longer the hostilities in Ukraine
persist, the more challenging the conditions will become for commencing peace talks.
"At the time, the president said that those who are now against negotiations, that is, including those who have forbidden Zelensky from signing the agreement already reached in April 2022, should understand that the longer they force Zelensky to wage war, the more difficult it will be for them to create the conditions for negotiations to begin," Lavrov emphasized.
Lavrov reiterated that Russia "has never walked away from negotiations".
Joint Security Architecture in Eurasia
Russia and Belarus will join forces to build a new security architecture in Europe and Asia without relying on Western countries, Lavrov said on Friday.
"Against the backdrop of the current international situation, we will pay special attention to the prospects for shaping a European security system," Lavrov maintained.
He added that the actions of the collective West, which among other things triggered the Ukrainian crisis, "have effectively torn down the entire security system in Europe, while the West has completely destroyed the principles of equality and indivisible security."
Lavrov also noted that, with NATO expanding toward the western borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, there was no point in seeking a consensus with the West that would ensure regional stability.
"Therefore, the goal is to build a sustainable architecture of security and cooperation throughout Eurasia together with constructively minded countries and existing integration associations," the Russian diplomacy chief concluded.
Lavrov
said the diplomats would look at how to foster cooperation and build up trade links between Russia and Belarus, on the one hand, and their partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America, on the other.