https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/elon-musk-encourages-italians-to-have-more-kids-at-brothers-of-italy-event-1115634532.html

Elon Musk Encourages Italians to Have More Kids at Brothers of Italy Event

Elon Musk Encourages Italians to Have More Kids at Brothers of Italy Event

The event was organized by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her neo-fascist party the Brothers of Italy. The annual Christmas party was hosted in Rome and has been running since 1998.

2023-12-17T04:50+0000

2023-12-17T04:50+0000

2023-12-17T04:50+0000

world

elon musk

italy

brothers of italy

tesla

brothers of italy (fratelli d'italia)

giorgia meloni

immigration, refugees and citizenship

demography

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115634360_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_df5355bf5c92df1086d60119803eaf90.jpg

Billionaire, businessman, and investor Elon Musk took to the stage at a conservative political festival in Rome on Saturday. The event was organized by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her party the Brothers of Italy. The annual Christmas party was hosted in Rome and has been running since 1998.As the star guest of the event, Musk claimed to be a leading environmentalist—as the founder of the electric car maker Tesla—but added that oil and gas should not be demonized and that “climate change is exaggerated in the short term”. Throughout the interview he also cracked down on the “woke mind virus” as “very divisive” and “no fun”. He then encouraged strict laws for immigration, though he said he was “very much in favor of legal migration”. And, when asked about, artificial intelligence said it is an “inevitable thing” and will be a new "species".While addressing the crowd Musk also encouraged Italians to have more children. And it's no wonder. Despite Musk's interest in procreation, Italy does have one of the lowest birth rates in the world.Between January and June of 2023 there were 3,500 fewer births than in the same period of 2022, according to data from national statistics ISTAT. And in the year 2022, birth rates fell for a 14th consecutive drop by 1.7% to 1.18 for women of Italian nationality, and 1.24 to include new mothers who are immigrants. To address these unprecedented numbers, Meloni set aside around 1 billion euros to combat the declining birth rate in October.Surrogacy, which has given Musk two of his children, was not mentioned during the event, as it is criminalized in Italy. But despite their differing views on surrogacy, Meloni and Musk met each other for over an hour in June. According to reports, the two share concerns regarding the risks of artificial intelligence and Italy’s shrinking birth rate.“It’s important to have children and create the new generation. As simple as it sounds, if people do not have children there is no new generation.”Musk was also asked about the health of his company X, formerly known as Twitter, following a mass exodus of advertisers. A report claimed that pro-Nazi content was appearing next to the company ad, and that, in combination with Musk seeming to support an antisemitic claim, outraged advertisers.Tesla appears to be in hot water as well, as earlier this week the company filed a recall report covering more than 2 million vehicles after it was determined by a US auto-safety regulator that the vehicles Autopilot does not do enough to prevent misuse.But Musk said, “I think X will be fine,” adding that he is already “seeing advertisers return”.Musk took one of his 11 children on stage with him and posed for photos before he spoke at the event. Some have criticized Musk's procreation ideology as a scheme to tighten the “reigns on workers and women", as opposed to an effort to save humanity as he has sometimes argued.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/fcc-commissioner-biden-gave-federal-agencies-green-light-to-target-elon-musk-1115565308.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/elon-musks-power-as-geopolitical-arbiter-signals-decay-of-us-state-1115312074.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231130/elon-musk-to-companies-pulling-ads-from-x-go-f-yourself-1115293389.html

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

elon musk, italy, giorgia meloni, brothers of italy, demography, demographics, italian population, population decrease, population decline, italian people