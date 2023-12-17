United Russia Party Congress Unanimously Supports Putin's Presidential Bid
13:14 GMT 17.12.2023 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 17.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov/
On December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plans to run for reelection in 2024.
A United Russia party congress has unanimously backed Vladimir Putin's candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.
"I put to a vote a proposal to support the nomination of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin as a candidate for the post of president of Russia in the elections scheduled for March 17, 2024. The vote on this issue is open," said party leader Dmitry Medvedev, calling for a vote.
The question was unanimously approved by the congress.
"Today we do not have the slightest doubt about who should be at the head of the Russian state in this very difficult period, and who has historical truth, justice and the support of the majority. In March 2024, our party will do everything to ensure that the incumbent president of Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, wins an unconditional victory again," Medvedev said during a party conference.
The presidential election is the "main event in the country's political life," where the leader will be elected to unite all those who want to see the country "strong, prosperous and independent and at the same time true to its traditions and forward-looking," Medvedev said.
Speaking at the congress, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will either be a self-sufficient sovereign power or it will not exist at all.
"Together with all the people of Russia, we must defend Russia's sovereignty, freedom, security, all that is dear to us, our history, culture, values and traditions. To strengthen the economy, social sphere, scientific and technological potential in the interests of people, the well-being of millions of Russian families, and, of course, to work for the consolidation of society," Putin said during the United Russia party congress.
Putin thanked the ruling United Russia party for its consistent support and expressed gratitude to other parliamentary parties for their work, including the support for soldiers of the special military operation in Ukraine.
"First of all, of course, I want to thank you for your consistent and reliable support. For me it is significant and important. We have overcome challenges together, achieved success together, and together we still have a lot to do in the interests of Russia," Putin said.
He added that the authority and public trust of the United Russia party are based on its clear patriotic position and its work in the interests of people.
"I would like to note that many laws aimed at supporting participants of the special military operation and their families were developed precisely on the initiative of United Russia, and deputies of all factions of the State Duma voted for them, unanimously. And although I am now at the United Russia congress, I nevertheless want to thank them too for this position," the president said.
Vladimir Putin has been elected to the Russian presidency four times — in 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018. In 2018, Putin won the Russian presidential election with 76.69% of the vote. The Russian presidential election will run for three days, from March 15-17