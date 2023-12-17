https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/united-russia-party-congress-unanimously-supports-putins-candidacy-for-presidential-election-1115644641.html

United Russia Party Congress Unanimously Supports Putin's Presidential Bid

A United Russia party congress has unanimously backed Vladimir Putin's candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

A United Russia party congress has unanimously backed Vladimir Putin's candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. The question was unanimously approved by the congress.The presidential election is the "main event in the country's political life," where the leader will be elected to unite all those who want to see the country "strong, prosperous and independent and at the same time true to its traditions and forward-looking," Medvedev said.Speaking at the congress, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will either be a self-sufficient sovereign power or it will not exist at all. Putin thanked the ruling United Russia party for its consistent support and expressed gratitude to other parliamentary parties for their work, including the support for soldiers of the special military operation in Ukraine.He added that the authority and public trust of the United Russia party are based on its clear patriotic position and its work in the interests of people.Vladimir Putin has been elected to the Russian presidency four times — in 2000, 2004, 2012 and 2018. In 2018, Putin won the Russian presidential election with 76.69% of the vote. The Russian presidential election will run for three days, from March 15-17

