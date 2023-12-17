International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Western Companies Declare Over $100Bln in Losses After Leaving Russian Market - Reports
Western companies that announced their withdrawal from Russia following the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, suffered losses of more than $103 billion, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082542601_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3249bf2879e1283bb28f2d3d7bb86fa0.jpg
The report noted that Russia has been able to benefit from the departure of companies, including by dictating conditions for them to withdraw their businesses from Russia. In addition, the report said that while Ukraine was preoccupied with short-term imperatives, such as pleading for more aid, the stability of the Russian economy allowed Moscow to play a long game. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries significantly expanded their list of sanctions against Moscow. The European Union, in particular, has already adopted 11 sanctions packages.
22:23 GMT 17.12.2023
Dollars burn - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western companies that announced their withdrawal from Russia following the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, suffered losses of more than $103 billion, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
The report noted that Russia has been able to benefit from the departure of companies, including by dictating conditions for them to withdraw their businesses from Russia.
In addition, the report said that while Ukraine was preoccupied with short-term imperatives, such as pleading for more aid, the stability of the Russian economy allowed Moscow to play a long game.
After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries significantly expanded their list of sanctions against Moscow. The European Union, in particular, has already adopted 11 sanctions packages.
The 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2023
Economy
Russia’s Statistics Service Confirms Country’s 5.5% GDP Growth Estimate in Q3
13 December, 16:59 GMT
