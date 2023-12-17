https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/western-companies-declare-over-100bln-in-losses-after-leaving-russian-market---reports-1115651214.html
Western Companies Declare Over $100Bln in Losses After Leaving Russian Market - Reports
Western Companies Declare Over $100Bln in Losses After Leaving Russian Market - Reports
Western companies that announced their withdrawal from Russia following the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, suffered losses of more than $103 billion, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
2023-12-17T22:23+0000
2023-12-17T22:23+0000
2023-12-17T22:30+0000
russian economy under sanctions
economy
russia
european union (eu)
sanctions
us sanctions
eu sanctions
western sanctions
economic restrictions
western domination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082542601_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3249bf2879e1283bb28f2d3d7bb86fa0.jpg
The report noted that Russia has been able to benefit from the departure of companies, including by dictating conditions for them to withdraw their businesses from Russia. In addition, the report said that while Ukraine was preoccupied with short-term imperatives, such as pleading for more aid, the stability of the Russian economy allowed Moscow to play a long game. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries significantly expanded their list of sanctions against Moscow. The European Union, in particular, has already adopted 11 sanctions packages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/russias-statistics-service-confirms-countrys-55-gdp-growth-estimate-in-q3-1115560382.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082542601_96:0:1803:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd11a54ae4cb128a290c8acb7a51607.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian market, economic restrictions, russian economy under sanctions, russia develops, russian economy grows, economic development, economic losses
russian market, economic restrictions, russian economy under sanctions, russia develops, russian economy grows, economic development, economic losses
Western Companies Declare Over $100Bln in Losses After Leaving Russian Market - Reports
22:23 GMT 17.12.2023 (Updated: 22:30 GMT 17.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western companies that announced their withdrawal from Russia following the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, suffered losses of more than $103 billion, The New York Times reported on Sunday.