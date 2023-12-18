https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/austin-announces-multinational-operation-to-secure-read-sea-amid-houthi-attacks-1115669522.html

Austin Announces Multinational Operation to Secure Read Sea Amid Houthi Attacks

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea amid a surge of Yemeni Houthis’ attacks on cargo ships.

“Today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea,” the statement said on Monday.US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement said that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain will take part in a new multinational operation to secure shipping routes in the Red Sea amid a surge of attacks by Houthi rebels.

