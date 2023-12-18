https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/australia-experiences-extreme-rain-and-flooding-following-cyclone-jasper--1115652975.html

Australia Experiences Extreme Rain and Flooding Following Cyclone Jasper

Queensland State Premier Steven Miles declared a “serious weather emergency” as a result of the cyclone’s impact.

Queensland State Premier Steven Miles declared a “serious weather emergency” as a result of the cyclone’s impact. The country’s international airport in Cairns—a tourist hub where around 170,000 people live—was also closed due to the record levels of flooding. The state premier announced that Cairns was expected to exceed its previous record of flooding which was set in 1977.“We’ve seen rainfall in some places of almost 600 mm with more to come,” he said, adding that the situation was “very serious” and could get worse. “There are currently 10,500 people without power.”The state premier also said that the government had deployed a significant number of rescue vessels to respond to urgent calls for help. The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said that number was 532. The agency said that some of those who they rescued were trapped in vehicles after knowingly driving into water.The local government for the aboriginal area of Wujal Wujal also urged caution during the storm on social media. They warned people to stay from floodwaters, and warned of a crocodile that was seen at a bridge crossing near where children were swimming.One meteorologist confirmed that some areas received more than 600 millimeters of rain within a 24-hour window, and that 500 mm more was expected to follow that. The Cairns Local Disaster Management Group said that homes, buildings, roads, and bridges had been submerged with water, according to one British news source. Some roads were completely destroyed as a result.Casualties included one 30-year-old man who died after being found unconscious next to downed power lines. A 10-year-old girl was also struck by lightning amid the extreme weather and is now in critical condition, Queensland police confirmed.About a week ago, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology first issued a tropical cyclone warning in preparation for Cyclone Jasper. The cyclone brought with it intense as well as the risk of bushfires. At the time, meteorologists could tell it was going to hit Queensland’s coast, but were not sure when. The ex-tropical cyclone is expected to continue its barrage of extreme weather until Monday night.

