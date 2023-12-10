https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/australians-swelter-under-heat-amid-bushfires-and-looming-cyclone-1115504978.html

Australians Swelter Under Heat Amid Bushfires and Looming Cyclone

On Saturday, heat warnings were in effect in several states and territories. Temperatures in New South Wales climbed to over 43 Celsius.

On Saturday, heat warnings were in effect in several states and territories. Temperatures in New South Wales climbed to over 43 Celsius (109 Fahrenheit), and similar temperatures burned high at the Sydney airport and Badgerys Creek.Some schools in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, were forced to shut down and a total fire ban was in place for some parts of the state due to the surmounting risk of bushfires, and there were plenty of those: by 4 PM there were at least 85 bushfires burning across New South Wales, with 38 of those not having been contained according to the state’s Rural Fire Service.However, cooler air was expected to arrive between 6 PM and 8 PM on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to 10 Celsius.Jasper, a severe tropical cyclone that intensified into a category 4 system on Friday, is now threatening the northern coast of Australia. The storm brings with it maximum winds of 220 kilometers per hour (138 mph), and is located 1,195 kilometers (742 miles) northeast of Queensland while moving south at 9 kph (6 mph). By early Tuesday, the storm could strike the coast near Cairns, the 5th most populous city in Queensland.The storm is the earliest of its category to hit the Australian region in 18 years. Its arrival is unusually early during the climate pattern El Niño, making it the first tropical cyclone to form off Queensland’s coast in December during an El Niño weather pattern. El Niño, a system that has been affecting weather across the globe this year, is not forecasted to end until March of 2024 by the latest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).“Further intensification Friday is possible, and a category 5 system cannot be ruled out,” the country’s bureau warned.Senior meteorologist Angus Hines clarified that it will likely weaken to a category two system by Monday, but could intensify on Wednesday. Forecasters add that the storm’s current path is subject to change.

