Biden Frustrated Over Approval Ratings, Election Polling – Reports
US President Joe Biden has been frustrated for months by his low approval ratings and poll results that indicate Donald Trump is the frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing unnamed sources
In recent weeks, Biden and the first lady have also expressed that they are upset over the lack of progress, with the president speaking sternly to his closest aides on November 20 before departing the White House for Nantucket to celebrate Thanksgiving, the report said. At the meeting, Biden complained that despite economic growth and falling unemployment, his poll numbers remained unacceptably low, the report noted. Most polls over the past month continue to show Biden behind Trump, both nationally and in key states. The Post averaged 17 polls taken in November and December and found Biden’s approval rating has tied to his record low of 38%. A White House spokesperson declined to comment about the meeting to the publication.
