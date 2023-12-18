https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/six-reasons-revealed-why-house-panel-spearheading-impeachment-against-biden--1115657011.html

Six Reasons Revealed Why House Panel Spearheading Impeachment Against Biden

Even though the House has formalized an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, politicians and legal observers are continuing to argue that the GOP-led House panel still lacks a smoking gun.

Last Wednesday, the lower chamber of the US Congress voted 221-212 along party lines to approve a resolution authorizing the impeachment investigation into the incumbent president and his family’s foreign business dealings.House Republicans believe that Joe Biden could have personally benefited from his son Hunter's financial exploits, but they have not obtained direct evidence to prove that so far.Following the vote, the left-leaning press in the US has criticized the probe, asserting that the House GOP panel leading the inquiry lacks substantial grounds for their investigation."Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies," Biden stated in the aftermath of the vote.Remarkably, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) agreed on Sunday that the GOP has not found direct proof of Biden's misdeeds: "If there were a smoking gun, I think we’d be talking about it," he told NBC News."But … the narrative that Hunter Biden presented is falling apart. The idea that Joe Biden knew nothing about the business dealings is falling apart. I'm not worried about impeaching the president right now," Graham continued.Renowned legal observer Jonathan Turley told US congressmen earlier this year that while the issue of the impeachment inquiry is the president’s "involvement and effort to conceal these [Biden family business] dealings could support cognizable claims of conspiracy."Just the News, a US independent media outlet, lists a number of facts backing the congressmen's suspicions.First, the media argues, the current White House occupant has made "false statements as president and while running for president" about his family’s foreign dealings. For instance, during the 2020 race, Joe Biden denied that his family received money from foreign governments, including from China.However, documents presented by the House Ways and Means Committee and by federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden’s tax evasion case indicated that entities related to the Biden family received at least $9 million from Chinese accounts in 2017, as per the media outlet.Joe Biden has also repeatedly stated (as a candidate and as president) that he never met with his son's business associates. However, the media cites documents from an abandoned laptop seized by the FBI, as well as IRS and FBI witness interviews and testimony from congressional witnesses it has reviewed, stating that Joe met with Kazakh, Chinese and American business partners of Hunter Biden.Second, Joe Biden and his team falsely portrayed Hunter Biden’s FBI-seized laptop as "Russian disinformation" during the 2020 election. Antony Blinken, a Biden adviser and would be Secretary of State, spearheaded a plot to get a letter signed by 51 intelligence experts, including several former CIA directors, smearing the laptop as a hoax, even though by that time the FBI had proven that the device was genuine and belonged to Hunter. Per Just the News, Biden and his campaign bluntly "deceived US voters" during the race. Speaking to the media, Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, was confident that the letter and Biden’s false story "materially impacted" the outcome of the 2020 election.Third, the House GOP panel came to the conclusion that Joe Biden was part of "the brand" that his family members sold to foreigners in exchange for money and gifts in nothing short of an "influence peddling" scheme, based on the report.The media further noted that a sworn testimony by Devon Archer, Hunter's business associate, suggests that President Biden was a "willing participant" in his son’s efforts to sell influence to foreigners. Joe got on calls, attended meetings, and reinforcing his son’s potential influence, per the media, which also refers to "written testimony and documents from other partners with first-hand knowledge."While Democrats deny that Joe Biden personally benefited from his son's financial bonanza, Jonathan Turley recalled on December 15 in his blog that his client, Judge G. Thomas Porteous, "had been impeached by the House for, among other things, benefits received by his children, including gifts related to a wedding."Fourth, the report refers to then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko firing Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin who investigated the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden served as a board member. Per the media, then-Vice President Biden "changed US policy" when withholding $1 billion in US aid to Ukraine to force Poroshenko into removing the prosecutor. Biden later openly bragged about the incident.While testifying before US lawmakers, Devon Archer confirmed that Burisma was concerned about Shokin's probe and that the younger Biden "contacted people in Washington DC to intervene". Eventually, Shokin was fired over corruption claims. Per the media, Biden's push contradicted the State Department's policy at that time, as the latter praised Shokin. European Commission documents also lauded the prosecutor for "sufficient progress on Ukraine's reforms agenda."Fifth, the report alleges potential ongoing "obstruction" of the congressional investigation into the behavior of the Biden family from the Biden administration. The media argues that Team Biden has not fully complied with the requests from Congress."We've been obstructed at every turn. We've been obstructed by the government agencies. We've been obstructed by the Biden legal team," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Just the News earlier this month.Sixth, Hunter Biden, who has been indicted on three felonies and six misdemeanors related to his apparent effort to evade taxes, resided in his father's house while committing those alleged crimes. IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden case told US congressmen that they were prevented from searching the premises.Moreover, according to Republican Senator Ron Johnson, six Suspicious Activity Reports were filed by banks that listed Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware as the location of transactions "where suspected money laundering and human trafficking may have been facilitated.""I've said that Joe Biden's house is a crime scene. I mean, the evidence points to that," House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer concluded in an interview with the independent media outlet.

