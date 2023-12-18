Death Toll From Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake in Northwestern China Reaches 86 - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/death-toll-from-magnitude-62-earthquake-in-northwestern-china-reaches-86---reports-1115671055.html

At least 86 people were killed and another 96 were injured in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu, China Central Television reported on Tuesday.

The report added that in the area of the epicenter of the earthquake, houses and roads were damaged, water supply and electricity were disrupted. On Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said that a magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred in China at 15:59 GMT. The epicenter was located 101 kilometers (62.7 miles) southwest of the Chinese city of Lanzhou at a depth of 11 kilometers (6.8 miles).

