International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/eu-dumps-at-least-215mln-covid-19-vaccines-worth-44bln-1115656779.html
EU Dumps at Least 215Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Worth $4.4Bln
EU Dumps at Least 215Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Worth $4.4Bln
The European Union has thrown away at least 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) to European taxpayers, media reported on Monday.
2023-12-18T10:07+0000
2023-12-18T10:07+0000
world
european union (eu)
world health organization (who)
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434911_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de475a57b0c7e236dbb4858d5887de4c.jpg
The vaccines were purchased at the height of the pandemic in 2021, the newspaper reported. In total, EU countries received 1.5 billion vaccines, many of which ended up in landfills across the continent. At the same time, attempts to transfer surpluses to third countries have been thwarted by falling demand and logistical problems, media said. In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) lifted the public health emergency designation for COVID-19. As of December 13, WHO had recorded nearly 7 million COVID-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/what-to-know-about-the-new-covid-19-variants-1112895460.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/boris-johnson-claims-he-wasnt-properly-warned-about-covid-during-inquiry-grilling-1115440021.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095434911_346:0:3077:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15668d56bfa0476ce1f9e897df376dd2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union, covid, covid vaccines, covid-19
european union, covid, covid vaccines, covid-19

EU Dumps at Least 215Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Worth $4.4Bln

10:07 GMT 18.12.2023
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaFILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has thrown away at least 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) to European taxpayers, media reported on Monday.
The vaccines were purchased at the height of the pandemic in 2021, the newspaper reported. In total, EU countries received 1.5 billion vaccines, many of which ended up in landfills across the continent.
A nurse prepares the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the health center in Lagos, Nigeria Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2023
World
What to Know About the New COVID-19 Variants
27 August, 07:03 GMT
At the same time, attempts to transfer surpluses to third countries have been thwarted by falling demand and logistical problems, media said.
In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) lifted the public health emergency designation for COVID-19. As of December 13, WHO had recorded nearly 7 million COVID-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to speak outside Downing Street - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2023
World
Boris Johnson Claims He Wasn’t Properly Warned About COVID During Inquiry Grilling
6 December, 23:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала