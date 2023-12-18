https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/gaza-conflict-claims-lives-of-66-palestinian-journalists-since-october-7---reports-1115670019.html
At least 66 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in the Palestine-Israel conflict in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported on Monday.
"At least sixty-six Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing during the war in Gaza," the IFJ said in a statement, calling for an investigation into the circumstances of their deaths. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, the local authorities said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 66 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in the Palestine-Israel conflict in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported on Monday.
"At least sixty-six Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing during the war in Gaza," the IFJ said in a statement, calling for an investigation into the circumstances of their deaths.
On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel
from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave
with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, the local authorities said.