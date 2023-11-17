https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/idf-killing-journalists-reporting-on-gaza-war--israeli-media-exec-1115019496.html

IDF Killing Journalists Reporting on Gaza War — Israeli Media Exec

The fighting in Gaza has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead or injured, media workers among them. Israeli journalist Haggai Matar said his colleagues there had paid with their lives for doing an "essential" job.

Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinian journalists reporting from inside the Gaza Strip, says their Israeli colleague. Following a month-long bombing campaign against the besieged Palestinian enclave, home to 2.3 million people, the Israeli Defense Forces have surrounded Gaza City and are assaulting government buildings and hospitals. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed so far and almost 30,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Authority's health ministry based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Among them are dozens of journalists. Israeli journalist Haggai Matar told Sputnik that his colleagues inside Gaza have done invaluable work in documenting the results of the Israeli military offensive and humanitarian conditions there. But those reporters and photographers have paid the price for covering the Israeli assault first-hand."Meanwhile, within Israel, we were not hearing the voices of Israelis saying that this needs to end," the journalist lamented. "We've been trying to make sure that those voices listened to.""Interestingly, the loudest voices in the Israeli society saying 'we need a ceasefire, we need a peaceful solution,' are those of the bereaved families and the families of those people who have been kidnaped into Gaza by Hamas and the people who survived the massacres, the Hamas massacres," Matar added.But otherwise, he conceded, "It's been very hard to find these voices in Jewish-Israeli society" where "the vast majority of Israelis support the war," and it was mainly "Palestinian citizens of Israel that are very much against this war, but are being silenced brutally.""People can be arrested for things like that right now. So those voices are really, really important and they're being really silenced. I feel like most people in the world are not paying attention to them," he concluded.For more unique commentary on major world events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

