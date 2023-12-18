https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/moderation-or-censorship-illicit-content-on-elon-musks-x-draws-eu-investigation-1115668324.html
Moderation or Censorship? Illicit Content on Elon Musk’s X Draws EU Investigation
The European Union announced a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X social media platform Monday, suggesting the website may have run afoul of several provisions of the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA) passed in 2022.
Moderation or Censorship? Illicit Content on Elon Musk’s X Draws EU Investigation
Government oversight of social media has spurred debate over free speech and how online platforms should moderate content.
The European Union announced
a formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X social media platform Monday, suggesting the website may have run afoul of several provisions of the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA) passed in 2022.
A press release on the body’s website claimed the investigation would relate to content moderation, risk management, “information manipulation,” data transparency, and alleged “deceptive design” of the platform relating to the “Blue check” subscription feature.
“Today’s opening of formal proceedings against X makes it clear that, with the DSA, the time of big online platforms behaving like they are ‘too big to care’ has come to an end,” said Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton. “We now have clear rules, ex ante obligations, strong oversight, speedy enforcement, and deterrent sanctions and we will make full use of our toolbox to protect our citizens and democracies.”
“We will now start an in-depth investigation of X’s compliance with the DSA obligations concerning countering the dissemination and amplification of illegal content and disinformation in the EU, transparency of the platforms and design of the user interface,” Breton added.
The announcement marks an escalation of the war of words taking place between EU officials and Musk since the tech mogul bought the social media platform previously known as Twitter last year. A self-styled champion of free speech, Musk reduced content moderation on the platform and unbanned several controversial accounts, most recently that of radio show host Alex Jones.
Musk’s moves relating to the San Francisco-based social media giant have put him at odds with regulators throughout Europe, where expression is often regulated to a greater degree than in the United States.
In recent months, several high-profile advertisers have left the X platform in response to a demonstrated rise in incendiary content on the site, including from neo-Nazis and alleged terrorist groups.
Tensions with the EU came to a head in October after Hamas’ surprise attack in Israel, when the European Commission opened a preliminary inquiry into “terrorist and violent content and hate speech” on the platform.
The EU claims a mandate to “safeguard” its citizens online, but critics say the bloc’s conduct demonstrates its political leanings.
Germany, often considered the most powerful country within the EU, takes a particularly strong pro-Israel stance and has arrested
scores of protesters at “unauthorized” pro-Palestine demonstrations. France also banned
pro-Palestine marches entirely for a time and continues to crack down on demonstrations on a “case-by-case” basis.
“This is how his [Breton’s] censorship industrial regime works,” said
American journalist and free speech advocate Glenn Greenwald, referring to Breton as “the EU’s chief censor.”
“They seize on every alleged crisis to justify new censorship: Russiagate, COVID, Jan 6, the war in Ukraine,” Greenwald remarked in a social media thread. “He's [Breton] been threatening to use their new online censorship law against all Big Tech platforms, but is focusing on X due to perceived political vulnerabilities of Musk.”
Critics claim a panic over “disinformation” is being used to tighten control over online discourse, especially since events like the election of Donald Trump in 2016 and the UK’s vote to leave the European Union shocked establishment politicians in the West. A recently-released European Commission study focused
on an alleged rise in “Russian disinformation” on the X platform in 2023, suggesting the bloc’s concern over “safeguarding” users extends to protecting them from narratives and information disfavored by traditional power centers.
Despite Musk’s rhetoric, a recent report
found his X platform is actually complying with more
government requests to remove content than before he took over the social media giant. The report found that X has fully complied with more than 80% of government and court takedown requests, compared to about 50% of requests that were complied with previously.
Social media giants like Facebook* and X have been known to fill their “trust” and “safety” teams with ex-CIA and FBI officials in an attempt to assuage US government regulators’ concerns over discourse on the platforms.
Recently, several US lawmakers called for the platform TikTok, which originated in China, to be banned entirely due to a purported increase in pro-Palestine content on the video sharing site. The platform is widely used by young people in the United States.
*Facebook and its parent company Meta is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia.