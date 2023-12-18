https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/poland-receives-18-self-propelled-howitzers-from-south-korea-1115655654.html
Poland Receives 18 Self-Propelled Howitzers From South Korea
Poland Receives 18 Self-Propelled Howitzers From South Korea
Poland has received 18 South Korea-made K-9A1 self-propelled howitzers, the Polish Defense Ministry's Armament Policy Department announced.
2023-12-18T06:16+0000
2023-12-18T06:16+0000
2023-12-18T06:16+0000
military
poland
south korea
howitzers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091479645_31:0:968:527_1920x0_80_0_0_8d8b3d5906229c9d48edff44d2bc9a7a.jpg
The agency added that Poland will soon have 66 K9 Thunder howitzers, produced by the Hanwha Defense company, at its disposal."Today a shipment of 18 brand new K9A1 self-propelled howitzers arrived at the port of Gdynia," the agency wrote on X. Poland is actively cooperating with South Korea in the military sphere, with the countries signing various arms deals in 2022-2023. Under these contracts, the Polish side will receive a total of 1,000 tanks, 600 howitzers, over 280 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems and 48 FA-50 fighter jets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/poland-builds-up-army-as-fears-mount-of-conflict-with-russia-reports-reveal-1114732730.html
poland
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091479645_148:0:851:527_1920x0_80_0_0_56d4c3f0bcb1ed3a4dbb6efb7e1f2d3d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
poland, south korea, howitzer, military cooperation
poland, south korea, howitzer, military cooperation
Poland Receives 18 Self-Propelled Howitzers From South Korea
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has received 18 South Korea-made K-9A1 self-propelled howitzers, the Polish Defense Ministry's Armament Policy Department announced.
The agency added that Poland will soon have 66 K9 Thunder howitzers, produced by the Hanwha Defense company, at its disposal.
"Today a shipment of 18 brand new K9A1 self-propelled howitzers arrived at the port of Gdynia," the agency wrote on X.
Poland is actively cooperating with South Korea in the military sphere, with the countries signing various arms deals in 2022-2023. Under these contracts, the Polish side will receive a total of 1,000 tanks, 600 howitzers, over 280 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems and 48 FA-50 fighter jets.