Poland Receives 18 Self-Propelled Howitzers From South Korea
Poland Receives 18 Self-Propelled Howitzers From South Korea
Poland has received 18 South Korea-made K-9A1 self-propelled howitzers, the Polish Defense Ministry's Armament Policy Department announced.
The agency added that Poland will soon have 66 K9 Thunder howitzers, produced by the Hanwha Defense company, at its disposal."Today a shipment of 18 brand new K9A1 self-propelled howitzers arrived at the port of Gdynia," the agency wrote on X. Poland is actively cooperating with South Korea in the military sphere, with the countries signing various arms deals in 2022-2023. Under these contracts, the Polish side will receive a total of 1,000 tanks, 600 howitzers, over 280 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems and 48 FA-50 fighter jets.
06:16 GMT 18.12.2023
© Photo : Hanwha Defense / K-9 Self-propelled HowitzerK-9 Self-Propelled Howitzer
K-9 Self-Propelled Howitzer - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2023
© Photo : Hanwha Defense / K-9 Self-propelled Howitzer
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has received 18 South Korea-made K-9A1 self-propelled howitzers, the Polish Defense Ministry's Armament Policy Department announced.
The agency added that Poland will soon have 66 K9 Thunder howitzers, produced by the Hanwha Defense company, at its disposal.
"Today a shipment of 18 brand new K9A1 self-propelled howitzers arrived at the port of Gdynia," the agency wrote on X.
US-made Abrams tanks purchased by Poland take part in a massive military parade to celebrate the Polish Army Day in Warsaw. August 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2023
World
British Media Claims Poland Builds Up Army As Fears Mount of 'Conflict With Russia'
5 November, 06:32 GMT
Poland is actively cooperating with South Korea in the military sphere, with the countries signing various arms deals in 2022-2023. Under these contracts, the Polish side will receive a total of 1,000 tanks, 600 howitzers, over 280 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems and 48 FA-50 fighter jets.
