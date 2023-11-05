https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/poland-builds-up-army-as-fears-mount-of-conflict-with-russia-reports-reveal-1114732730.html

Poland Builds Up Army As Fears Mount of Conflict With Russia, Reports Reveal

Poland Builds Up Army As Fears Mount of Conflict With Russia, Reports Reveal

The Polish government is actively building up the country's military power in case of a possible conflict with Russia, according to the British edition of the Daily Express.

The Polish government is actively building up the country's military power in case of a possible conflict with Russia, according to the British edition of the Sunday Express.According to the publication, Warsaw is at present focusing on rearming and increasing the strength of its armed forces by recruiting thousands of soldiers.At the same time, the Polish authorities want to give Ukraine as many samples of Soviet weapons as possible. According to observers, Warsaw plans to replace the lost weapons with modern NATO equipment, and major purchases will be made from defense companies in the US and South Korea.Poland's main goal is to gain an advantage in a possible confrontation with Russia. However, despite all efforts, the number of its troops will not exceed the number of the Russian Armed Forces, the article summarizes.Recently, Polish Defense Minister Błaszczak explained the country's need to create a new military branch in light of current security concerns. According to him, Polish authorities aim to increase the number of soldiers to 300,000. He also specified that the new division will also be armed with Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, Krab self-propelled tracked howitzers and rocket artillery. The Polish Armed Forces at present have four fully formed divisions on standby.Meanwhile, the level of irresponsibility among European politicians is on the rise, as Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis spoke out on Saturday against concluding a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, saying that if such an agreement were reached, the next generation of Europeans would curse the present governments.

