UN Says Fighting in Gaza Continues to Hinder Full Scale Distribution of Aid

Humanitarian aid has arrived into Gaza via both Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings but it still does not meet the needs of the people because of continued fighting, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"Humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza from both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings. While this is indeed a positive development, the conditions to deliver humanitarian aid at scale that respond to the people’s needs still do not exist as the fighting continues," Dujarric told a briefing. The UN colleagues of the World Food Program distributed more than 9,000 hot meals to internally displaced people, he added. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. According to the Health Ministry of Gaza, about 19,453 people, about 70% of whom are said to be women and children, have been killed so far in the enclave as a result of the conflict.

