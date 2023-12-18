https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/us-would-exhaust-munitions-within-week-in-conflict-with-china-over-taiwan---congressman-1115670872.html

US Would Exhaust Munitions Within Week in Conflict With China Over Taiwan - Congressman

US Would Exhaust Munitions Within Week in Conflict With China Over Taiwan - Congressman

A US lawmaker sent a letter to the Pentagon pointing out that recent war-gaming showed US would deplete its supply of long-range, precision-guided munitions in a week in a potential conflict with China over Taiwan.

2023-12-18T23:17+0000

2023-12-18T23:17+0000

2023-12-18T23:14+0000

asia

us

mike gallagher

taiwan

china

center for strategic and international studies

war game simulation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097235991_0:28:3545:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec1b44dc7cc225662e7bd2a6fd3bf08.jpg

“Recent war games simulating a conflict with China over Taiwan show that the United States would run out of long-range, precision-guided munitions (PGMs) in less than one week," Gallagher said in the letter on Monday. Without an adequate supply of long-range PGMs, especially anti-ship cruise missiles, the US and partner forces would be required to engage in closer proximity to Chinese defensive fires, the letter said. Such a development would, in turn, elevate the risk to air and naval assets, as well as the service members operating them, the letter said. "With no guarantees that a war in the Indo-Pacific would be limited to weeks or even months, the possibility that we may have to fight for an extended period without the most effective assets in our arsenal is deeply alarming," the letter added.Gallagher's stance highlights past simulations that have predicted a not-so-successful outcome for the US.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230110/think-tank-simulation-predicts-taiwan-could-defeat-china-with-us-japan-aid-in-invasion-scenario-1106184632.html

taiwan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us war simulations, chinese advances on taiwan, sino-us relations, how many troops are stationed in asia-pacific