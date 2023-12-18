https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/us-would-exhaust-munitions-within-week-in-conflict-with-china-over-taiwan---congressman-1115670872.html
US Would Exhaust Munitions Within Week in Conflict With China Over Taiwan - Congressman
Gallagher's stance highlights past simulations that have predicted a not-so-successful outcome for the US.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Mike Gallagher sent a letter to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks pointing out that recent war-gaming had shown the United States would deplete its supply of long-range, precision-guided munitions within a week in a potential conflict with China over Taiwan.
“Recent war games simulating a conflict with China over Taiwan show that the United States would run out of long-range, precision-guided munitions (PGMs) in less than one week," Gallagher said in the letter on Monday.
Without an adequate supply of long-range PGMs, especially anti-ship cruise missiles, the US and partner forces would be required to engage in closer proximity to Chinese defensive fires, the letter said.
Such a development would, in turn, elevate the risk to air and naval assets, as well as the service members operating them, the letter said.
"With no guarantees that a war in the Indo-Pacific would be limited to weeks or even months, the possibility that we may have to fight for an extended period without the most effective assets in our arsenal is deeply alarming," the letter added.
Gallagher's stance highlights past simulations that have predicted a not-so-successful outcome for the US.
A 2022 report citing findings from a joint simulation by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank previously determined that Taiwan would be able to repel a Chinese advance but that it would cause serious setbacks to US forces.
In 18 of 22 simulations conducted, Chinese missiles were found to have sunk a large number of American and Japanese vessels and aircraft, with one simulation documenting half of the US' equipment in the region.