At Least 100 People Killed in Gaza From Israeli Strikes on Tuesday - Gaza Health Ministry
At least 100 people were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the enclave's Health Ministry said.
"The Israeli occupation turned the hours of this day into successive massacres that affected all regions of the Gaza Strip without exception, killing about 100 people and injuring hundreds," the representative said.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, the local authorities said.
20:29 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 20:34 GMT 19.12.2023)
TUNIS (Sputnik) - At least 100 people were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes on Tuesday, a spokesman for the enclave's Health Ministry said.