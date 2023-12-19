International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/icelandic-volcano-erupts-following-earthquake-on-reykjanes-peninsula-1115673170.html
Icelandic Volcano Erupts Following Earthquake on Reykjanes Peninsula
Icelandic Volcano Erupts Following Earthquake on Reykjanes Peninsula
A volcanic eruption has begun on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula following an earthquake, as reported by the local news agency Iceland Monitor.
2023-12-19T02:02+0000
2023-12-19T02:02+0000
eruption
iceland
volcano eruption
reykjavik
natural disaster
beyond politics
volcano
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115673572_0:255:3072:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_612ed59dedbab49b397b0def0bc4b924.jpg
"A volcanic eruption has begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula, marking the fourth eruption in the past three years," the agency stated.The report details that around 9:00 p.m. local time, an earthquake occurred with an estimated magnitude of 4.2. Subsequently, at approximately 10:46 p.m. local time, a volcanic eruption began near the town of Grindavik, as noted by the media. On November 10, Icelandic authorities announced the evacuation of Grindavik, situated in the southern part of the country, due to the threat posed by potential lava flows, which may have been accumulating beneath the city following recent seismic activities. A few days later, the Icelandic parliament passed legislation to construct barriers for lava containment, financed by an additional tax. On November 23, the threat level from the lava outflow was reduced from an emergency to a high alert state. Iceland Review, citing Hulda Ragnheidur Audnadouttir, the director of the Icelandic state organization for natural catastrophe insurance, reported that the damages from the earthquakes could exceed 70 million dollars. Iceland frequently experiences volcanic activity, owing to its numerous mountain-volcanic systems. Notably, in 2010, the eruption of the Eyjafjallajekull volcano disrupted air travel across much of Western Europe. The Fagradalsfjadl volcano, located merely seven kilometers from Grindavik and about 30 kilometers from Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, was dormant for 6,000 years until it erupted on March 19, 2021. This eruption was preceded by over 40,000 minor earthquakes recorded on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Subsequently, the volcano experienced additional eruptions in September 2021, August 2022, and July 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/icelands-looming-eruption-linked-to-volcanic-pulses-dating-back-hundreds-of-years-1114963228.html
iceland
reykjavik
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115673572_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c1ee0b10dbcc28e0cd103af024c9ae2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
volcano, icelandic volcano, volcano eruption, reykjanes peninsula, natural disaster, volcanic eruption, earthquake
volcano, icelandic volcano, volcano eruption, reykjanes peninsula, natural disaster, volcanic eruption, earthquake

Icelandic Volcano Erupts Following Earthquake on Reykjanes Peninsula

02:02 GMT 19.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / KRISTINN MAGNUSSONFlowing lava is seen during at a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula 3km north of Grindavik, western Iceland on December 18, 2023
Flowing lava is seen during at a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula 3km north of Grindavik, western Iceland on December 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / KRISTINN MAGNUSSON
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A volcanic eruption has begun on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula following an earthquake, as reported by the local news agency Iceland Monitor.
"A volcanic eruption has begun on the Reykjanes Peninsula, marking the fourth eruption in the past three years," the agency stated.
The report details that around 9:00 p.m. local time, an earthquake occurred with an estimated magnitude of 4.2. Subsequently, at approximately 10:46 p.m. local time, a volcanic eruption began near the town of Grindavik, as noted by the media.
On November 10, Icelandic authorities announced the evacuation of Grindavik, situated in the southern part of the country, due to the threat posed by potential lava flows, which may have been accumulating beneath the city following recent seismic activities. A few days later, the Icelandic parliament passed legislation to construct barriers for lava containment, financed by an additional tax.
On November 23, the threat level from the lava outflow was reduced from an emergency to a high alert state. Iceland Review, citing Hulda Ragnheidur Audnadouttir, the director of the Icelandic state organization for natural catastrophe insurance, reported that the damages from the earthquakes could exceed 70 million dollars.
Извержение вулкана на полуострове Рейкьянес в Исландии - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2023
Beyond Politics
Iceland's Looming Eruption Linked to Volcanic 'Pulses' Dating Back Hundreds of Years
15 November, 00:07 GMT
Iceland frequently experiences volcanic activity, owing to its numerous mountain-volcanic systems. Notably, in 2010, the eruption of the Eyjafjallajekull volcano disrupted air travel across much of Western Europe. The Fagradalsfjadl volcano, located merely seven kilometers from Grindavik and about 30 kilometers from Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, was dormant for 6,000 years until it erupted on March 19, 2021. This eruption was preceded by over 40,000 minor earthquakes recorded on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Subsequently, the volcano experienced additional eruptions in September 2021, August 2022, and July 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала