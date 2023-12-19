https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/over-70-of-ukrainians-ready-to-renounce-citizenship-to-avoid-military-service---poll-1115673200.html

Over 70% of Ukrainians Ready to Renounce Citizenship to Avoid Military Service - Poll

Over 70% of Ukrainians Ready to Renounce Citizenship to Avoid Military Service - Poll

Over 70% of Ukrainian men are ready to renounce their citizenship in order to avoid serving in the Ukrainian armed forces, a poll conducted by the deputy head of the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Mariana Bezuhla, showed on Monday.

"An experimental survey. Now only for men. So as not to be mobilized, am I ready to renounce Ukrainian citizenship?" Bezuhla wrote on social media. Out of 3,773 respondents, 74% answered satisfactorily, while the rest said "no." Earlier on Monday, she also polled women, asking whether they were ready to renounce citizenship in order not to be sent to rear positions and defense enterprises. Over 3,500 people took part in the poll, with 63% agreeing with this proposal.

