https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/wolves-in-sheeps-clothing-military-recruiters-persuade-ukrainians-to-join-army-not-tell-risks-1115636461.html

Wolves in Sheep's Clothing: Military Recruiters Persuade Ukrainians to Join Army, Not Tell Risks

Wolves in Sheep's Clothing: Military Recruiters Persuade Ukrainians to Join Army, Not Tell Risks

The Ukrainian authorities have intensified the recruitment of soldiers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

2023-12-17T06:11+0000

2023-12-17T06:11+0000

2023-12-17T06:11+0000

world

ukraine

kiev

odessa

armed forces of ukraine

security service of ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102196/06/1021960684_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_cb666aa0f13e843a717377c4d1d74aa5.jpg

The Ukrainian authorities have intensified the recruitment of soldiers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In Lvov, "soft mobilization" has begun: employees of military commissions walk the streets and "catch" men of conscription age to tell them about the advantages of contractual service, Ukrainian media reported. Such "soft mobilization" began in western Ukraine in mid-December. In addition, in Kiev, Odessa, and Krivoy Rog there have been raids in which conscription notices were distributed in cafes and even gyms. It is noted that the agitators communicate only with men of conscription age. The press service of the Lvov Territorial Conscription Center confirmed that employees of the military recruitment office, as well as representatives of the airborne assault troops "are conducting a series of activities to inform citizens about the advantages of military service under contract."Raids by military commissars on public places have also become more frequent in Ukraine in recent weeks. Law enforcement officers in Security Service of Ukraine uniforms recently also went through restaurants in Kiev and Krivoy Rog, handing out summonses. Earlier, raids on fitness centers in Odessa were reported.On December 14, it was announced that Ukraine may begin the mobilization of women, but only for service in the rear units of the Ukrainian Army. Maryana Bezuglaya, a member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (parliament), said that the draft age for mobilization would be lowered from 27 to 25. According to her, the draft law on mobilization abolishes compulsory military service in the army and instead introduces basic general military training for all citizens between the ages of 18 and 25.According to a report cited by a Western analysis, based on Eurostat data, 650,000 men of military age have fled Ukraine. Avoiding military service is a criminal offense in Ukraine, punishable by three to five years in prison. In late August, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered a complete review of all mobilization exemptions granted by military medical commissions (MMCs) as of February 24, 2022. Zelensky also fired the heads of regional recruitment commissions amid allegations of corruption. Total mobilization in Ukraine, the supply of Western weapons, and the introduction of reserves have not only failed to change the situation on the battlefield, but have also increased the number of casualties among Ukrainian troops.In early June 2023, Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive. Kiev threw into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. However, just three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering huge casualties.The Russian Defense Ministry recently estimated the counteroffensive's cost to Ukraine at more than 125,000 troops and some 16,000 pieces of weaponry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/failing-upwards-ukraine-likely-planning-new-counteroffensive-for-2024---expert-1115633803.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/us-ukraine-officials-in-meetings-agree-counteroffensive-against-russia-failed---reports-1115464250.html

ukraine

kiev

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

soft mobilization, armed forces of ukraine, recruitment of soldiers