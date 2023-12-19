https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/revolution-in-healing-russian-research-unveils-bifidobacterias-role-in-wound-recovery-1115684692.html

Revolution in Healing: Russian Research Unveils Bifidobacteria's Role in Wound Recovery

Researchers at Tyumen State Medical University (TYUMSMU) are breaking new ground in the medical field with their latest study on bifidobacteria (Bifidobacterium bifidum).

This groundbreaking research, recently published in "Medical Immunology," reveals how these bacteria's secondary metabolites significantly improve the healing of skin wounds, including cuts and burns. This discovery paves the way for innovative medicinal sprays and ointments that harness these benefits.The study highlights the vital role of fibroblasts, skin cells that produce essential elements like collagen and elastin, in the healing process. The team at TyumSMU has shown that bifidobacteria, an integral part of human microflora, positively influence these skin cells. This influence is seen as a promising avenue for stimulating skin repair mechanisms.In a detailed examination, the TyumSMU researchers studied the effects of bifidobacteria's supernatant—the liquid left after solid particles are settled—on human fibroblasts. Their findings are exciting: the bacteria's secondary metabolites boost the production of elastin, collagen, and a variety of cytokines, which collectively speed up the wound healing process.The research team explains that these metabolites create a stress reaction in collagen-producing skin cells, which in turn promotes healthy tissue growth without any adverse side effects.Associate Professor Elena Kostolomova, a key member of the TyumSMU microbiology department, elaborates on the practical applications of their findings: "The supernatant of Bifidobacterium bifidum holds great promise for developing treatments that ensure faster and scar-free healing of a wide range of wounds, from minor cuts to severe burns."Kostolomova also points out the broader implications of this research, suggesting it could lead to a better understanding of how the body's normal microflora influences immune regulation and tissue regeneration. With these promising results, TyumSMUplans to continue its investigation into the healing properties of probiotic bacteria, potentially unlocking more medical advancements in the future.

