Russian Scientists Revolutionize Radiation Therapy With 3D Printing Breakthrough
In a significant advancement in cancer treatment, researchers at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) have introduced a groundbreaking method to enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy.
Using cutting-edge 3D printing technology, the team has developed personalized polymer devices designed to distribute electron doses more precisely during radiation treatment. This innovative approach promises to revolutionize how tumors are targeted, offering a more efficient and less harmful option compared to traditional methods. The research results were published in the scientific journal Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research, Section A: Accelerators, Spectrometers, Detectors and Associated Equipment.Radiation therapy, a cornerstone in the battle against malignant tumors, has been significantly improved by this new technique. The TPU scientists' development enables controlled irradiation that maximizes tumor targeting while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. This precision is achieved through the novel use of 3D-printed devices that shape the electron beam to conform to the specific geometry of each tumor, a method not possible with standard radiation equipment.Standard radiation therapy tools are limited in their ability to shape the electron beam, typically producing only square or circular fields with uniform depth distribution. The TPU team's method, however, adjusts the beam's cross-sectional distribution to mirror the tumor's shape, taking into account the unique anatomical features of each patient. This individualized approach is a game-changer in radiation therapy, offering a bespoke treatment that is both faster and more precise.Irina Miloychikova, an associate professor at TPU, emphasized the significance of this innovation. She explained that their solution harnesses the advancements in 3D printing to rapidly and accurately produce these custom devices, a process far more efficient than existing methods that rely on cutting or melting metal.The introduction of these polymer-based devices is set to transform daily medical practice by offering a more accessible and adaptable option in radiation therapy. Looking ahead, the TPU research team plans to expand their studies, exploring new materials and applications of 3D printing technology for other types of radiation therapy.This research, supported by a grant from the Russian Science Foundation (Project No. 19-79-10014-P), represents a significant stride forward in personalized medicine and cancer treatment, potentially improving outcomes for patients worldwide.
12:32 GMT 15.12.2023
In a significant advancement in cancer treatment, researchers at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) have introduced a groundbreaking method to enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy.
Using cutting-edge 3D printing technology, the team has developed personalized polymer devices designed to distribute electron doses more precisely during radiation treatment. This innovative approach promises to revolutionize how tumors are targeted, offering a more efficient and less harmful option compared to traditional methods. The research results were published in the scientific journal Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research, Section A: Accelerators, Spectrometers, Detectors and Associated Equipment.
Radiation therapy, a cornerstone in the battle against malignant tumors, has been significantly improved by this new technique. The TPU scientists' development enables controlled irradiation that maximizes tumor targeting while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. This precision is achieved through the novel use of 3D-printed devices that shape the electron beam to conform to the specific geometry of each tumor, a method not possible with standard radiation equipment.
Standard radiation therapy tools are limited in their ability to shape the electron beam, typically producing only square or circular fields with uniform depth distribution. The TPU team's method, however, adjusts the beam's cross-sectional distribution to mirror the tumor's shape, taking into account the unique anatomical features of each patient. This individualized approach is a game-changer in radiation therapy, offering a bespoke treatment that is both faster and more precise.
Irina Miloychikova, an associate professor at TPU, emphasized the significance of this innovation. She explained that their solution harnesses the advancements in 3D printing to rapidly and accurately produce these custom devices, a process far more efficient than existing methods that rely on cutting or melting metal.
The introduction of these polymer-based devices is set to transform daily medical practice by offering a more accessible and adaptable option in radiation therapy. Looking ahead, the TPU research team plans to expand their studies, exploring new materials and applications of 3D printing technology for other types of radiation therapy.
This research, supported by a grant from the Russian Science Foundation (Project No. 19-79-10014-P), represents a significant stride forward in personalized medicine and cancer treatment, potentially improving outcomes for patients worldwide.
