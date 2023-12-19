https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/russian-security-forces-have-all-powers-to-ensure-countrys-defense---putin-1115686463.html
Russian Security Forces Have All Powers to Ensure Country's Defense - Putin
Russian Security Forces Have All Powers to Ensure Country's Defense - Putin
The Russian security forces have all the necessary powers to ensure the country's defense and the protection of the civilians, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
"Security forces never face easy tasks, but you have all the necessary powers to ensure the protecting of the state and civilians," Putin said in an address marking the Security Agency Worker's Day. Russian security forces need to strengthen anti-terrorist work, the president added.
Russian Security Forces Have All Powers to Ensure Country's Defense - Putin
21:16 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 21:20 GMT 19.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian security forces have all the necessary powers to ensure the country's defense and the protection of the civilians, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
"Security forces never face easy tasks, but you have all the necessary powers to ensure the protecting of the state and civilians," Putin said in an address marking the Security Agency Worker's Day.
Russian security forces need to strengthen anti-terrorist work, the president added.
"I underscore that the work on anti-terrorist measures needs to be strengthened in all spheres, a wide range of technical and operational capabilities of our special services needs to be used," Putin stressed.