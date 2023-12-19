International
Russian Security Forces Have All Powers to Ensure Country's Defense - Putin
The Russian security forces have all the necessary powers to ensure the country's defense and the protection of the civilians, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
2023-12-19T21:16+0000
2023-12-19T21:20+0000
"Security forces never face easy tasks, but you have all the necessary powers to ensure the protecting of the state and civilians," Putin said in an address marking the Security Agency Worker's Day. Russian security forces need to strengthen anti-terrorist work, the president added.
21:16 GMT 19.12.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an expanded meeting of the Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow, Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian security forces have all the necessary powers to ensure the country's defense and the protection of the civilians, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
"Security forces never face easy tasks, but you have all the necessary powers to ensure the protecting of the state and civilians," Putin said in an address marking the Security Agency Worker's Day.
Russian security forces need to strengthen anti-terrorist work, the president added.
"I underscore that the work on anti-terrorist measures needs to be strengthened in all spheres, a wide range of technical and operational capabilities of our special services needs to be used," Putin stressed.
