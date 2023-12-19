https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/russian-security-forces-have-all-powers-to-ensure-countrys-defense---putin-1115686463.html

Russian Security Forces Have All Powers to Ensure Country's Defense - Putin

The Russian security forces have all the necessary powers to ensure the country's defense and the protection of the civilians, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"Security forces never face easy tasks, but you have all the necessary powers to ensure the protecting of the state and civilians," Putin said in an address marking the Security Agency Worker's Day. Russian security forces need to strengthen anti-terrorist work, the president added.

