Putin: Russian Nuclear Triad is 95% Modernized
The activity of NATO has increased sharply in general, and the US forces, including aircraft, have been deployed to the Russian borders, Russian President... 19.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-19T11:00+0000
2023-12-19T11:00+0000
2023-12-19T11:06+0000
Putin: Russian Nuclear Triad is 95% Modernized
11:00 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 19.12.2023)
Being updated
The activity of NATO has increased sharply in general, and the US forces, including aircraft, have been deployed to the Russian borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Recently, the activity of the NATO military bloc as a whole has sharply increased. Significant forces from the United States, including aircraft, have been deployed to our borders, and the number of alliance troops in Eastern and Central Europe has increased," Putin told a Russian Ministry of Defense meeting on December 19.
The aggressive nature of NATO is no longer hidden, the Russian president said, adding that claims to global superiority are directly enshrined in US documents.