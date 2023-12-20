https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/armenian-regulator-suspends-license-of-radio-sputnik-armenia-for-30-days-1115705919.html

Armenian Regulator Suspends License of Radio Sputnik Armenia for 30 Days

The Armenian Television and Radio Commission has suspended on Wednesday the license of Radio Sputnik Armenia broadcaster for 30 days.

"Within the framework of... administrative proceedings, the commission, guided by part 1 of Article 9 of the Law on Audiovisual Media, decided to apply an administrative penalty — the suspension of the license of the Tospa radio company [transponder of Sputnik Armenia]," the statement said.

