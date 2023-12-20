https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/china-philippines-to-hold-talks-over-disputed-islands-in-south-china-sea-1115709526.html
China and the Philippines have agreed to hold a round of consultations in light of recent tensions over disputed islands in the South China Sea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The parties agreed to hold a meeting of the bilateral consultative mechanism on the South China Sea issue as soon as possible and take active steps to arrange it," the ministry said in a statement following a phone conversation between the top diplomats of the two countries. The situation is being regularly complicated by US warships passing through the South China Sea, which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, violates international law and undermines China's sovereignty and security. Despite protests from Beijing, Washington has repeatedly stated that the US vessels would pass wherever international law permitted. The territorial affiliation of several islands in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Thitu Island and Scarborough Shoal. Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines are part of the disputes. In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220928/china-in-the-crosshairs-why-natos-next-line-of-defense-will-be-south-china-sea-1101312790.html
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and the Philippines have agreed to hold a round of consultations in light of recent tensions over disputed islands in the South China Sea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The parties agreed to hold a meeting of the bilateral consultative mechanism on the South China Sea issue as soon as possible and take active steps to arrange it," the ministry said in a statement following a phone conversation between the top diplomats of the two countries.
Tensions between the Philippines and China in the disputed waters of the South China Sea have been on the rise since October 4, when Philippine vessels completed a resupply mission in the Second Thomas Shoal despite blocking attempts by the Chinese coast guard.
The situation is being regularly complicated
by US warships passing through the South China Sea, which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, violates international law and undermines China's sovereignty and security. Despite protests from Beijing, Washington has repeatedly stated that the US vessels would pass wherever international law permitted.
The territorial affiliation of several islands in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Thitu Island and Scarborough Shoal. Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines are part of the disputes.
In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.