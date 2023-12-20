https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/israel-working-on-new-deal-with-hamas-to-release-30-40-hostages-from-gaza---reports-1115692185.html

Israel Working on New Deal With Hamas to Release 30-40 Hostages From Gaza - Reports

Israel is working on a new deal for the release of hostages with Palestinian movement Hamas in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, which may include 30 to 40 women, elderly people and persons with physical or mental illnesses being held in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The Channel 12 broadcaster reported that Israel cannot go for Hamas' demand for a complete cessation of hostilities, so the possibility of several humanitarian pauses "in stages" is being considered. The Jewish state, in response, will consider a "flexible" approach to the number of ceasefire days depending on the number of released hostages, as well as agreeing to release Palestinian prisoners charged with a serious offense, the report said. Israel is also reportedly ready to expand humanitarian zones and the amount of humanitarian aid that will be allowed into the enclave. The Israeli military has said about 128 hostages are still being held in Gaza. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said earlier on Tuesday that the Jewish state was ready for another humanitarian truce in Gaza to release the remaining hostages, adding that such a decision belongs to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, the local authorities said.

