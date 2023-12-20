International
Ottawa Announces $1.2Bln Investment in Technology Network for Canadian Army
Ottawa Announces $1.2Bln Investment in Technology Network for Canadian Army
The Canadian government will invest C$1.68 (US$1.26 billion) to modernize the country’s military technological network, Parliamentary Secretary to National Defense Minister Marie-France Lalonde said on Wednesday.
"I'm pleased to be here to announce a major announcement in the Canadian army… an investment of C$1.68 billion to provide the Canadian army the technology that they require to do their jobs," Lalonde said during a press conference. The LC4ISR procurement will be made under four contracts that have been awarded to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said in a statement.The LC4ISR procurements will allow the Canadian armed forces to plan and direct operations, manage operational information, achieve situational awareness, and exchange information, the statement said.The investment will potentially create and sustain 2,400 highly-skilled jobs in Ottawa, Calgary and across the country, while also contributing about C$260 million annually to Canada’s GDP.On Tuesday, the Department of National Defense announced its intention to acquire 11 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) in a C$2.5 billion deal with General Dynamics.
17:26 GMT 20.12.2023
The Canadian government will invest C$1.68 (US$1.26 billion) to modernize the country's military technological network, Parliamentary Secretary to National Defense Minister Marie-France Lalonde said on Wednesday.
"I'm pleased to be here to announce a major announcement in the Canadian army… an investment of C$1.68 billion to provide the Canadian army the technology that they require to do their jobs," Lalonde said during a press conference.

The official said that the funds will be invested in land command control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (LC4ISR).

The LC4ISR procurement will be made under four contracts that have been awarded to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said in a statement.
The LC4ISR procurements will allow the Canadian armed forces to plan and direct operations, manage operational information, achieve situational awareness, and exchange information, the statement said.
The investment will potentially create and sustain 2,400 highly-skilled jobs in Ottawa, Calgary and across the country, while also contributing about C$260 million annually to Canada’s GDP.
On Tuesday, the Department of National Defense announced its intention to acquire 11 Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) in a C$2.5 billion deal with General Dynamics.
