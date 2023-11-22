https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/lesser-of-two-evils-canada-shifts-budget-from-ukraine-to-boost-military-presence-in-europe-1115127855.html

Lesser of Two Evils: Canada Shifts Budget From Ukraine to Boost Military Presence in Europe

Lesser of Two Evils: Canada Shifts Budget From Ukraine to Boost Military Presence in Europe

In 2023-2026, Canada plans to provide CAD $1.331 billion (about USD $971.5 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, according to the country's budget proposal.

2023-11-22T15:37+0000

2023-11-22T15:37+0000

2023-11-22T15:37+0000

canada

russia

ukraine

nato

russian foreign ministry

kremlin

sergey lavrov

canadian parliament

budget

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115127997_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa7d546d2d58d4baa54abfa427e2715.jpg

According to figures outlined in the document, CAD $816 million (USD $595.6 million) is earmarked for military aid to Kiev for the fiscal year 2023-2024. In the following financial year, 2024-2025, the allocation drops to CAD $318 million (about USD $232.1 million), and in 2025-2026 it further decreases to CAD $197 million (about USD $143.8 million).However, no funds will be appropriated for military assistance to Ukraine beginning in fiscal year 2026-2027.Earlier, Russia sent a note of protest to NATO countries regarding arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that any shipments of weapons to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for Russia.The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin officials have claimed that the flow of weapons from the West to Ukraine will not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative impact.Unpacking Military Presence in EuropeMeanwhile, Canada is set to allocate CAD $2.625 billion (USD $1.9 billion) to expand its military presence in Europe, including Latvia, from 2023 to 2029, according to the country's budget proposal.The document shows that CAD $417 million (USD $304.4 million) are planned for this purpose in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, followed by CAD $802 million (USD $585.4 million) in 2024-2025, and CAD $872 million (USD $636.4 million) in 2025-2026.After that, Canada plans to devote CAD $178 million (USD $129.9 million) each year for the next three years to increase its military presence in Central and Eastern Europe, including Latvia.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly claimed that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, not only through arms shipments, but also by training personnel on the territories of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/canadas-surging-debt-payments-add-to-trudeaus-polling-woes-1115075469.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/canadas-defense-policy-update-to-increase-investments-in-military-1114609259.html

canada

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada ukraine military aid, how much money has canada sent to ukraine 2023, canada ukraine news, canada budget breakdown, canada federal budget breakdown 2023, canada budget cuts, canada federal budget 2023, when is the next federal budget in canada 2024