Over 1,000 People Gather Outside Argentina's Casa Rosada to Protest New Economic Policies

More than one thousand protesters on Wednesday gathered at a square in front of the Casa Rosada, Argentina's presidential palace, in a protest against the country's new authorities and their economic policies, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2023-12-20

Protesters took to the streets of Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, ten days after the inauguration of President Javier Milei to oppose his policy of cutting spending in all areas, which the government itself called "shocking." Prior to the protests, Argentina's police pulled additional forces to the place, from where the protesters marched toward the presidential palace. Hundreds of people were trying to stay on the sidewalks and out of the road to avoid the police's response. The protesters, including families with small children, occupied and blocked one of the main streets in Buenos Aires to march to the presidential palace, but the police equipped with shields blocked their way. The police took the protesters in a ring and gradually tightened it, resulting in a crush in the crowd. Some protesters felt ill. Law enforcement officers have allegedly used tear gas against protesters. Police later allowed protesters to occupy another street on their way to the presidential palace. Hundreds of people shouted anti-government slogans and moved toward the central square to the presidential palace, escorted by police from all sides. The situation near the presidential palace was calm, the correspondent reported. The protesters were playing drums, shouting slogans and waving flags while keeping their distance from the Casa Rosada. Many of them were sitting on the grass, sheltering in shades from the heat and drinking tea. Vendors selling food were everywhere. At the palace, the protesters were surrounded by the police from all sides. A few moments ago, ambulances and water cannons passed by the square, the correspondent reported. Milei and Security Minister Patricia Bullrich were watching the start of protests in Buenos Aires from the police department's building, Argentine broadcaster TN reported. Last week, Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo said that Buenos Aires would cut the value of the country's currency, the peso, in half against the US dollar, as well as cut government subsidies for energy and transport. He also said that infrastructure projects in Argentina would be implemented by private businesses without government support, adding that there would also be cuts in the state apparatus. Argentina's authorities have introduced new rules for demonstrations ahead of the protests. Bullrich has said the authorities will react harshly to road blockades during protests, adding that the protesters should be on the sidewalks and not block road traffic. At the same time, Bullrich has said that law enforcement would use force at a minimum, and its use would be strengthened in case of resistance. Javier Milei was inaugurated as Argentina's president earlier in December following victory in the November 19 runoff election against Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

