https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/shell-makes-final-investment-decision-on-oil-gas-project-in-gulf-of-mexico-1115699879.html

Shell Makes Final Investment Decision on Oil, Gas Project in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Makes Final Investment Decision on Oil, Gas Project in Gulf of Mexico

UK-Dutch energy giant Shell has made a final investment decision on the development of the Sparta oil and gas project in the Gulf of Mexico, with production expected to begin in 2028, the company announced on Wednesday.

2023-12-20T11:13+0000

2023-12-20T11:13+0000

2023-12-20T11:13+0000

economy

mexico

gulf of mexico

united kingdom (uk)

shell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105733684_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ca286815e79091680d37d615c87e65a.jpg

"Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, today announced the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Sparta, a deep-water development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that represents our competitive approach to simplifying and replicating projects," the company said in a statement. The Sparta project is owned by Shell Offshore Inc and Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC, which hold 51% and 49% interest, respectively. Sparta will be Shell's "15th deep-water host in the Gulf of Mexico," the company said, adding that production is expected to begin in 2028. Shell is British-Dutch oil and gas company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of hydrocarbons in over 70 countries. Its headquarters are in The Hague.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/western-corporations-suffer-losses-from-russia-exodus-on-par-with-slovenias-gdp-1115658298.html

mexico

gulf of mexico

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shell oil company, oil production in gulf of mexico, oil rigs in gulf of mexico, sparta oil and gas project, sparta project, news in the oil industry, global oil industry, oil industry giants