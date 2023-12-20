https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/us-nearly-out-of-time-money-to-support-ukraine---blinken-1115708422.html
The United States is nearly out of money to support Ukraine and out of time to approve more assistance, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
“We are nearly out of money that we need, and we’re nearly out of time,” Blinken said during a press briefing, when asked about Ukraine aid. Blinken underscored the urgency of the Biden administration’s supplemental funding request to the US Congress, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel. There is no “magic pot” from which the US can pull funds to support Ukraine, Blinken added.Earlier in the day, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the approaching ground freezes on the battlefield in Ukraine coupled with the reluctance of Congress to approve new funding for Kiev, make time an adversary rather than an ally of Washington.Kirby said earlier this week that the Biden administration will be able to send one more security aid package to Ukraine and will run out of money after it unless Congress acts to pass the supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel.The White House is asking Congress to approve a $106 billion supplemental bill that will include more than $60 billion for Ukraine as funding is slated to run out by December 30.Republicans in the Senate recently blocked an effort to bring the supplemental bill closer to a final vote to force negotiations to bolster border security as the United States struggles to deal with a record-setting crisis on the US southern border.
US Nearly Out of Time, Money to Support Ukraine - Blinken
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is nearly out of money to support Ukraine and out of time to approve more assistance, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
“We are nearly out of money that we need, and we’re nearly out of time,”
Blinken said during a press briefing, when asked about Ukraine aid.
Blinken underscored the urgency of the Biden administration’s supplemental funding request to the US Congress
, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.
There is no “magic pot” from which the US can pull funds to support Ukraine, Blinken added.
Earlier in the day, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the approaching ground freezes on the battlefield in Ukraine coupled with the reluctance of Congress to approve new funding for Kiev, make time an adversary rather than an ally of Washington.
"We have every reason to believe that as the ground freezes towards the end of January and into February that will make it easier for Russian forces to go on the move. So even just from an air defense perspective, all these materials are really, really important. So time is not on our side," Kirby said during a press briefing.
Kirby said earlier this week that the Biden administration
will be able to send one more security aid package to Ukraine and will run out of money after it unless Congress acts to pass the supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel.
The White House is asking Congress to approve a $106 billion supplemental bill that will include more than $60 billion for Ukraine as funding is slated to run out by December 30.
Republicans in the Senate recently blocked an effort to bring the supplemental bill closer to a final vote to force negotiations to bolster border security as the United States struggles to deal with a record-setting crisis on the US southern border.