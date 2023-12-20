https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/us-releases-maduros-close-ally-in-exchange-for-jailed-americans--reports-1115705698.html
US Releases Maduro's 'Close Ally' in Exchange for Jailed Americans – Reports
US Releases Maduro's ‘Close Ally’ in Exchange for Jailed Americans – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration has agreed to free a "close ally" of President Nicolas Maduro in exchange for jailed Americans, the Associated... 20.12.2023, Sputnik International
Alex Saab, who was arrested on a US warrant for alleged money laundering in 2020, was released from custody on Wednesday, the report said. As part of the swap, Maduro will free some, if not all, of the at least 10 US citizens who remain imprisoned in Venezuela, the report added, citing a person familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing a high-level Venezuelan source, that the Maduro government will release a total of 36 people, including 12 Americans.
US Releases Maduro's ‘Close Ally’ in Exchange for Jailed Americans – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration has agreed to free a "close ally" of President Nicolas Maduro in exchange for jailed Americans, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
warrant for alleged money laundering in 2020, was released from custody on Wednesday, the report said.
As part of the swap, Maduro will free some, if not all, of the at least 10 US citizens who remain imprisoned in Venezuela, the report added, citing a person familiar with the situation.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing a high-level Venezuelan source, that the Maduro government will release a total of 36 people, including 12 Americans.