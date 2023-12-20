International
US Returns Military Base Camp Market to South Korea - Reports
US Returns Military Base Camp Market to South Korea - Reports
The United States has fully returned its former military base, Camp Market, located near the capital city of Seoul, to South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.
The US Forces Korea (USFK) has transferred around 257,000 square meters (63.5 acres) of Camp Market land after the countries agreed in 2019 the hand-over of various military facilities and the first 216,000 square meters of the base were returned to South Korea. Therefore, the process of transfer of all 473,000 square meters of land was finished, the report said. The agreement for transfer was reached at a meeting of the South Korea-US Status of Forces Agreement Joint Committee that is in charge of 28,500 US troops currently stationed in the Asian country. The return was effected as part of the US effort to consolidate bases in South Korea into two garrisons to improve defense readiness and operational efficacy amid ongoing tensions on the peninsula. To date, the USFK has transferred 69 out of 80 facilities according to the relocation plan. In 2019, the US agreed to return four military bases to South Korea — in Wonju, Bupyeong, and Dongducheon — that were closed for up to 10 years as well as to continue discussing with Seoul the issue of cleaning environmental contamination at the bases. Meanwhile, South Korea demanded the US take up the decontamination efforts to clean the bases.
12:46 GMT 20.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has fully returned its former military base, Camp Market, located near the capital city of Seoul, to South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.
The US Forces Korea (USFK) has transferred around 257,000 square meters (63.5 acres) of Camp Market land after the countries agreed in 2019 the hand-over of various military facilities and the first 216,000 square meters of the base were returned to South Korea. Therefore, the process of transfer of all 473,000 square meters of land was finished, the report said.
The agreement for transfer was reached at a meeting of the South Korea-US Status of Forces Agreement Joint Committee that is in charge of 28,500 US troops currently stationed in the Asian country.
The return was effected as part of the US effort to consolidate bases in South Korea into two garrisons to improve defense readiness and operational efficacy amid ongoing tensions on the peninsula. To date, the USFK has transferred 69 out of 80 facilities according to the relocation plan.

The Camp Market is located 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) west of Seoul in Bupyeong area. It was formerly used by the Japanese military as an armament manufacturing facility during the Second World War. After the war, it came under US control.

In 2019, the US agreed to return four military bases to South Korea — in Wonju, Bupyeong, and Dongducheon — that were closed for up to 10 years as well as to continue discussing with Seoul the issue of cleaning environmental contamination at the bases. Meanwhile, South Korea demanded the US take up the decontamination efforts to clean the bases.
