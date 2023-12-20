https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/us-returns-military-base-camp-market-to-south-korea---reports-1115700738.html

US Returns Military Base Camp Market to South Korea - Reports

US Returns Military Base Camp Market to South Korea - Reports

The United States has fully returned its former military base, Camp Market, located near the capital city of Seoul, to South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

2023-12-20T12:46+0000

2023-12-20T12:46+0000

2023-12-20T12:46+0000

military

south korea

us

military base

us military base

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115700581_0:234:3224:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b63bd3dd1d5a4be7604da7bfa7f7be25.jpg

The US Forces Korea (USFK) has transferred around 257,000 square meters (63.5 acres) of Camp Market land after the countries agreed in 2019 the hand-over of various military facilities and the first 216,000 square meters of the base were returned to South Korea. Therefore, the process of transfer of all 473,000 square meters of land was finished, the report said. The agreement for transfer was reached at a meeting of the South Korea-US Status of Forces Agreement Joint Committee that is in charge of 28,500 US troops currently stationed in the Asian country. The return was effected as part of the US effort to consolidate bases in South Korea into two garrisons to improve defense readiness and operational efficacy amid ongoing tensions on the peninsula. To date, the USFK has transferred 69 out of 80 facilities according to the relocation plan. In 2019, the US agreed to return four military bases to South Korea — in Wonju, Bupyeong, and Dongducheon — that were closed for up to 10 years as well as to continue discussing with Seoul the issue of cleaning environmental contamination at the bases. Meanwhile, South Korea demanded the US take up the decontamination efforts to clean the bases.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/china-builds-bridges-while-us-builds-bases-how-washington-beijing-approach-security-in-asia-1110862741.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-south korea military cooperation, us military base, us military base in korea