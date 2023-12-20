https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/us-senator-says-ukraine-western-backers-desire-to-return-to-1991-borders-fantasy-1115707929.html
US Senator Says Ukraine, Western Backers’ Desire to Return to 1991 Borders ‘Fantasy’
The desire of Ukraine and its Western backers to return the country to its 1991 borders is a fantasy, US Senator JD Vance said on Wednesday.
“The fundamental problem with the Ukraine war is not inadequate funding or too few weapons. It was the Western conceit that Ukraine could throw Russia back to 1991 borders. That was a fantasy 18 months ago; it is a fantasy today,” Vance said in a statement via social media platform X. The only question for the United States is how much further destruction it ought to foist on Ukraine before advocating for peace, the statement said. The outcome of the Ukraine conflict will be blamed on lawmakers who were skeptical of funding the conflict, the statement added.
US Senator Says Ukraine, Western Backers’ Desire to Return to 1991 Borders ‘Fantasy’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The desire of Ukraine and its Western backers to return the country to its 1991 borders is a fantasy, US Senator JD Vance said on Wednesday.
“The fundamental problem with the Ukraine war is not inadequate funding or too few weapons. It was the Western conceit that Ukraine could throw Russia back to 1991 borders. That was a fantasy 18 months ago; it is a fantasy today,” Vance said in a statement via social media platform X.
The only question for the United States is how much further destruction
it ought to foist on Ukraine before advocating for peace
, the statement said.
The outcome of the Ukraine conflict will be blamed on lawmakers who were skeptical of funding the conflict, the statement added.