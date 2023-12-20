International
'No Potential for Results': Kremlin Blasts 'Absurd' Peace Formula Touted by Kiev
'No Potential for Results': Kremlin Blasts 'Absurd' Peace Formula Touted by Kiev
A peace plan promoted by Ukraine is absurd, as it is trying to look for settlement options without the participation of Russia, and this has no potential for results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Moscow regards the topic of negotiations to be irrelevant now, since there is neither a basis nor any foundation for these talks, Peskov told reporters.In November 2022, Ukrainian President Zelensky unveiled his 10-point peace initiative, which included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.Moscow has repeatedly said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognizes the territorial gains Russian forces have made since the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
'No Potential for Results': Kremlin Blasts 'Absurd' Peace Formula Touted by Kiev

10:09 GMT 20.12.2023 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 20.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Ukraine's peace plan, deeming it absurd, while emphasizing that seeking settlement options without the involvement of Russia is futile and would not yield any results.
Moscow regards the topic of negotiations to be irrelevant now, since there is neither a basis nor any foundation for these talks, Peskov told reporters.

"Regarding this 'peace formula' that was mentioned, what you need here is first need to simply open your eyes and look at the facts. They are trying to find a 'peace formula' without Russia’s involvement. This action is absurd at the very least, and quite honestly, it has no potential for any results," he maintained.

In November 2022, Ukrainian President Zelensky unveiled his 10-point peace initiative, which included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.
Moscow has repeatedly said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognizes the territorial gains Russian forces have made since the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
