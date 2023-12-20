https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/western-countries-plotting-against-establishment-of-palestinian-state---lavrov-1115710897.html

Western Countries Plotting Against Establishment of Palestinian State - Lavrov

Western Countries Plotting Against Establishment of Palestinian State - Lavrov

The de-escalation efforts of Western countries in the Middle East are aimed at preventing the Gaza Strip from uniting with other Palestinian territories into a single political entity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the minister took part in a RACF session in Morocco. Russia and the Arab countries that participated in the forum agree that what is taking place in the Middle East now is "an invitation to another crisis, another conflict," Lavrov added.Lavrov stated that Russia and Arab countries had developed a joint action plan for 2024–2026 to strengthen interaction in various fields, including economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would host the seventh session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum (RACF) at the ministerial level in 2024.The Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2009 between Russia and the League of Arab States. According to a memorandum signed in Cairo, the main goals of the forum are to continue efforts to establish and consolidate international peace and security, as well as to contribute to the development of economic, trade and financial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.

