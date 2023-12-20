https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/western-countries-plotting-against-establishment-of-palestinian-state---lavrov-1115710897.html
Western Countries Plotting Against Establishment of Palestinian State - Lavrov
The de-escalation efforts of Western countries in the Middle East are aimed at preventing the Gaza Strip from uniting with other Palestinian territories into a single political entity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the minister took part in a RACF session in Morocco. Russia and the Arab countries that participated in the forum agree that what is taking place in the Middle East now is "an invitation to another crisis, another conflict," Lavrov added.Lavrov stated that Russia and Arab countries had developed a joint action plan for 2024–2026 to strengthen interaction in various fields, including economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would host the seventh session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum (RACF) at the ministerial level in 2024.The Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2009 between Russia and the League of Arab States. According to a memorandum signed in Cairo, the main goals of the forum are to continue efforts to establish and consolidate international peace and security, as well as to contribute to the development of economic, trade and financial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.
russia
palestine
gaza strip
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The de-escalation efforts of Western countries in the Middle East are aimed at preventing the Gaza Strip from uniting with other Palestinian territories into a single political entity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the minister took part in a RACF session in Morocco. Russia and the Arab countries that participated in the forum agree that what is taking place in the Middle East now is "an invitation to another crisis, another conflict," Lavrov added.
"Unfortunately, we are hearing many rumors these days, reports from anonymous sources, that our Western colleagues, led by the United States, are once again hatching some secret projects aimed at somehow calming the situation and preventing the unification of Gaza and the West Bank. Thereby, in fact, preventing the creation of a Palestinian state and postponing all this for later," the top Russian diplomat stressed.
Lavrov stated that Russia and Arab countries had developed a joint action plan for 2024–2026 to strengthen interaction in various fields, including economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would host the seventh session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum (RACF) at the ministerial level in 2024.
"It was agreed that the seventh session of the RACF would take place in 2024 in Moscow," the statement read.
The Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2009 between Russia and the League of Arab States. According to a memorandum signed in Cairo, the main goals of the forum are to continue efforts to establish and consolidate international peace and security, as well as to contribute to the development of economic, trade and financial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.