https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-delays-second-time-in-1-day-un-security-council-vote-on-gaza-resolution---source-1115686808.html

US Delays Second Time in 1 Day UN Security Council Vote on Gaza Resolution - Source

US Delays Second Time in 1 Day UN Security Council Vote on Gaza Resolution - Source

The United States has delayed for the second time in one day voting on a UN Security Council draft resolution on welcoming a humanitarian ceasefire and establishing a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip, a UN source told Sputnik.

2023-12-19T21:31+0000

2023-12-19T21:31+0000

2023-12-19T21:37+0000

world

us

un security council (unsc)

the united nations (un)

gaza strip

ceasefire

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian catastrophe

humanitarian disaster

genocide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109130768_0:195:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_75c322a6b3e91621d31fe5afa72a0edc.jpg

The US at first requested voting to take place on Tuesday afternoon instead of the morning because its mission to the United Nations wanted more time to consult the text of the resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the source said on Tuesday. However, Washington later said it wanted to delay a vote on the resolution until Wednesday morning, the source said. The United States is the only member of the UN Security Council who has vetoed all previous resolutions on Gaza. US diplomats have claimed Washington wants to see text in the resolutions condemning the Palestinian movement Hamas. Other UN Security Council members have opposed including such provisions in the resolutions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/us-vetoes-gaza-ceasefire-profits-from-arms-sale-on-same-day-1115505751.html

gaza strip

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us hegemony, us money, us interests, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths