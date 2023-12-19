https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-delays-second-time-in-1-day-un-security-council-vote-on-gaza-resolution---source-1115686808.html
US Delays Second Time in 1 Day UN Security Council Vote on Gaza Resolution - Source
US Delays Second Time in 1 Day UN Security Council Vote on Gaza Resolution - Source
The United States has delayed for the second time in one day voting on a UN Security Council draft resolution on welcoming a humanitarian ceasefire and establishing a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip, a UN source told Sputnik.
2023-12-19T21:31+0000
2023-12-19T21:31+0000
2023-12-19T21:37+0000
world
us
un security council (unsc)
the united nations (un)
gaza strip
ceasefire
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian catastrophe
humanitarian disaster
genocide
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109130768_0:195:2951:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_75c322a6b3e91621d31fe5afa72a0edc.jpg
The US at first requested voting to take place on Tuesday afternoon instead of the morning because its mission to the United Nations wanted more time to consult the text of the resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the source said on Tuesday. However, Washington later said it wanted to delay a vote on the resolution until Wednesday morning, the source said. The United States is the only member of the UN Security Council who has vetoed all previous resolutions on Gaza. US diplomats have claimed Washington wants to see text in the resolutions condemning the Palestinian movement Hamas. Other UN Security Council members have opposed including such provisions in the resolutions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/us-vetoes-gaza-ceasefire-profits-from-arms-sale-on-same-day-1115505751.html
gaza strip
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109130768_110:0:2839:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4b9fac5014a64a6b741292b1992c0671.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us hegemony, us money, us interests, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
us hegemony, us money, us interests, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
US Delays Second Time in 1 Day UN Security Council Vote on Gaza Resolution - Source
21:31 GMT 19.12.2023 (Updated: 21:37 GMT 19.12.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States has delayed for the second time in one day voting on a UN Security Council draft resolution on welcoming a humanitarian ceasefire and establishing a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip, a UN source told Sputnik.
The US at first requested voting to take place on Tuesday afternoon instead of the morning because its mission to the United Nations wanted more time to consult the text of the resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
, the source said on Tuesday.
However, Washington later said it wanted to delay a vote on the resolution until Wednesday morning, the source said.
The United States is the only member of the UN Security Council who has vetoed all previous resolutions on Gaza.
US diplomats have claimed Washington wants to see text in the resolutions condemning the Palestinian movement Hamas. Other UN Security Council members have opposed including such provisions in the resolutions.