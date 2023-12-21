https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/czech-republic-declares-mourning-on-friday-following-deadly-shooting-in-prague---fiala-1115736837.html

Czech Republic Declares Mourning on Saturday Following Deadly Shooting in Prague - Fiala

Czech Republic Declares Mourning on Saturday Following Deadly Shooting in Prague - Fiala

The Czech Republic's authorities have declared Friday, December 22, a day of mourning for the victims of a deadly shooting at Charles University in central Prague, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Czech police chief Martin Vondracek said earlier Thursday that 14 people were killed and another 25 injured, including 11 in serious condition, after a shooter opened fire at the faculty of philosophy of Charles University in central Prague. According to police, the shooter, a 24-year-old student of the faculty recognized as David K., carefully prepared the attack, taking examples from abroad, and committed suicide after the incident. "All citizens of the Czech Republic are shocked by what happened today [on December 21], we are all united by the feeling of pain from what happened and compassion for the victims and their loved ones," Fiala said.Czech President Petr Pavel, who cut short his visit to France and returned to Prague, said on social media earlier on Thursday that he was shocked by the tragedy that befell one of Europe's oldest universities. He expressed deep condolences to the victims’ relatives and families, and said there is a need to improve the public security system in the country and urged his fellow citizens not to abuse the situation and information about it. Czech Minister of the Interior Vit Rakusan told the СТ24 broadcaster on Thursday "there was no evidence that the incident had anything to do with international terrorism," adding that the police would be working at the scene for a long time to come. Vondracek said in a televised appearance that the police received information about a 24-year-old young man from the suburbs of Prague who went to the city to commit suicide on Thursday morning, adding that law enforcement officers later found the body of the suspect's father at their home. The police chief added that the motive for the crime remains unclear. It was further reported that the gunman did have a firearms permit, and that he had no criminal record - although, unconfirmed reports have suggested the individual may have been tied to a double homicide that took place the week prior.European Council President Charles Michele on Thursday extended his "heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the dreadful shooting in Prague," adding that there should be "no place for such violence in our societies." German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday in a post on X that "the terrorist attack in the center of Prague has struck Europe in the heart of its soul" and extended her condolences to the friends and families of the victims, as well as Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X that he was "deeply shocked by the terrible news from Prague," adding that Germany's " thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims and our condolences go out to our Czech friends." Scholz also wished the injured a speedy recovery. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also offered his condolences condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and said that Bratislava was ready to provide any required assistance to Czech authorities. Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova also said she had been in contact with Pavel and assured him of the country's readiness the assistance.

