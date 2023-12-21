https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/idf-says-destroyed-underground-tunnels-network-of-hamas-military-leadership-in-gaza-1115733924.html

IDF Says Destroyed Underground Tunnels Network of Hamas Military Leadership in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had destroyed a network of underground tunnels of the military leadership of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

"Last night (Wednesday), the IDF exposed the terrorist infrastructure embedded in Hamas’ "Elite Quarter" in Gaza City, including a large network of strategic underground tunnels which connect hideouts, and bureaus belonging to Hamas’ senior military and political leadership. Today (Thursday), the network of tunnels was destroyed in a controlled manner," the IDF said on Telegram.Following the October 7 attack by Hamas’ militants against Israeli territories, Israel has been waging a retaliatory military campaign in the Gaza Strip, pounding the Palestinian enclave with airstrikes and sending in army units in what Tel Aviv describes as an effort to eradicate Hamas.Israel’s military effort, however, has been hampered by Hamas’ effective use of an extensive network of underground tunnels located deep beneath the Gaza Strip, which allows Hamas militants to take shelter from airstrikes and to launch surprise attacks where Israeli troops least expect them.

