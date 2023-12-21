https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/hamas-military-wing-says-israel-needs-to-stop-aggression-to-return-hostages-alive-1115733062.html

Hamas Military Wing Says Israel Needs to Stop Aggression to Return Hostages Alive

Hamas Military Wing Says Israel Needs to Stop Aggression to Return Hostages Alive

If Israel wants to return the hostages alive then it needs to stop its aggression, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades, spokesman Abu Obaida said on Thursday.

2023-12-21T18:08+0000

2023-12-21T18:08+0000

2023-12-21T18:08+0000

world

middle east

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

hostages

prisoner swap

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115732548_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93afb7673b2957ce88a2918cf3ee8c13.jpg

"If the enemy [Israel] and its people want to get their hostages alive, they have no choice but to stop the aggression and start negotiations through known channels with the help of intermediaries," Obaida said in a video message broadcast by Al-Jazeera.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar-mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/palestinian-groups-say-will-not-negotiate-hostages-release-until-complete-ceasefire-1115724386.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, hamas, palestine, gaza strip, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, prisoner swap, hostage exchage, israeli operation in gaza strip