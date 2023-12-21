https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/hamas-military-wing-says-israel-needs-to-stop-aggression-to-return-hostages-alive-1115733062.html
Hamas Military Wing Says Israel Needs to Stop Aggression to Return Hostages Alive
Hamas Military Wing Says Israel Needs to Stop Aggression to Return Hostages Alive
If Israel wants to return the hostages alive then it needs to stop its aggression, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades, spokesman Abu Obaida said on Thursday.
2023-12-21T18:08+0000
2023-12-21T18:08+0000
2023-12-21T18:08+0000
world
middle east
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
hostages
prisoner swap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115732548_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93afb7673b2957ce88a2918cf3ee8c13.jpg
"If the enemy [Israel] and its people want to get their hostages alive, they have no choice but to stop the aggression and start negotiations through known channels with the help of intermediaries," Obaida said in a video message broadcast by Al-Jazeera.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar-mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/palestinian-groups-say-will-not-negotiate-hostages-release-until-complete-ceasefire-1115724386.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115732548_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ddfb7567c847738bc30b9892c9078b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, hamas, palestine, gaza strip, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, prisoner swap, hostage exchage, israeli operation in gaza strip
israel, hamas, palestine, gaza strip, gaza war, israel-hamas conflict, prisoner swap, hostage exchage, israeli operation in gaza strip
Hamas Military Wing Says Israel Needs to Stop Aggression to Return Hostages Alive
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If Israel wants to return the hostages alive then it needs to stop its aggression, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades, spokesman Abu Obaida said on Thursday.
"If the enemy [Israel] and its people want to get their hostages alive, they have no choice but to stop the aggression and start negotiations through known channels with the help of intermediaries,"
Obaida said in a video message broadcast by Al-Jazeera.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza
and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar-mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.