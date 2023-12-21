https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/indonesia-understands-ukraine-conflict-caused-by-natos-ambitions-1115717259.html

Indonesia Understands Ukraine Conflict Caused by NATO's Ambitions

Indonesia understands that the conflict in Ukraine was caused by ambitions of NATO, Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, has told Sputnik.

"For Indonesia, respecting the sovereignty of countries is one of the fundamental principles of foreign policy. That is why we are able to understand the situation with Russia and Ukraine - after all, it is a sovereignty problem caused by NATO's ambitions," Kristiyanto stated. The secretary-general believes that Indonesia also pays more attention to protecting its own sovereignty.

