New Military Docs Leaked on 'War Thunder' Game Forum

Military documents were leaked on the military-sim War Thunder forums, the 14th leak on the forum since its creation.

The message board for the hyper-realistic military sim War Thunder has received increased scrutiny after military documents considered “sensitive” and “export-restricted” were posted on the platform.The forum is often home to endless debates between military buffs, who often use technical documents and manuals to support their arguments. However, posting any classified or export-restricted materials is strictly forbidden on the forum.The documents appeared on the board last week for a few minutes before being removed by moderators. However, it was enough time for users to make copies of the post, who then shared it with military outlets.The documents included two pages out of the technical manual for the M2A2 Bradley Armored Infantry Fighting Vehicle, detailing its commander’s hatch, turret assembly and spall liner (inner armor) details.While the documents were unclassified they were still considered “export-controlled” which means they could be used to damage US national security interests. While the M2A2 Bradley has been retired by the Pentagon, US allies, including Ukraine, still utilize the older Bradley vehicle.However, the developers of War Thunder, Gaijin Entertainment, say its users are not to blame for the latest leak.Reddit and Discord were cited as the other platforms where the documents appeared first.Still, the user was banned from the site, per Gaijin Entertainment policies.An Army spokesperson told a military media outlet they are aware of the leaks and will provide more information if it becomes available. It is not known if charges will be pursued against the user. Violation of the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, which the US Defense Department says leaking export-controlled material would violate, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

